Bug Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

What is the bug-type weakness? Each type of Pokémon resists something and finds itself weak to something else – it can be very hard to keep track of, so here’s the bug Pokémon weaknesses, resistances, and strengths in a quick and easy guide. Knowing what your buggy buds are susceptible to is an asset, as you can run away from strong opponents and change up your team when necessary.

Let’s dig into our bug Pokémon weakness guide.

What are bug Pokémon weaknesses?

The bug Pokémon weaknesses to look out for are fire, flying, and rock-types. If you see a Talonflame, Aerodactyl, or a Coalossal – run!

What are bug Pokémon resistances?

Bug-type Pokémon are resistant to a few types and take half-damage from them. These are:

What are bug Pokémon strengths?

These are the three types that bugs take down easily and that we recommend you pit them against. Note that fairy, fighting, and steel can resist bug attacks, so take that into account as well as bug Pokémon weaknesses when building a team.

There you have it, our bug Pokémon weaknesses guide.