Soul Knight codes January 2024

Soul Knight codes are a welcome boon in this fast-paced, bullet hell rogue-like, offering heaps of materials, gems, and more. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered them all here, so you can snap up those freebies to make your next run much easier. Not everything in a rogue-like has to be hard after all.
If you’re looking to bag some more free stuff in your mobile games, check out our Pokémon Go promo codes, Genshin Impact codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Adventures codes, and Rage Mage codes to restock on supplies.
Here are all the new Soul Knight codes:
- 100000 – 500 gems
- 2THANIV – 1,000 gems
- BIGMOUTH – titum arum, fertiliser, and 500 gems
- BYETIGER – 777 gems
- DRUID – 999 gems
- DUOSHOU – 500 gems
- FLOWERS – five heptacolor viola
- GARDEN – oak tree, ironwood, gear flower, and trumpet flower
- IROBOT – five parts, five battery, and 515 gems
- JINKELA – three fertiliser
- MIAO – 555 gems
- NEWHALL – 999 gems
- QDKYS – 577 gems
- SKBACK – 999 gems
- SKGIFT – 500 gems
- SKNIGHT – 488 gems
- SUPER5 – 555 gems and three free trial vouchers
- TDY8E – 888 gems
- TDY8ET – gems
- WEAPONS – vine, green onions, and carrot
- WIERD – iron stone, timber, and 888 gems
- WISH – 500 gems, one heptacolor viola, and one fertiliser
Expired codes:
- 18NTDRO
- 18NTD
- LWYXZYBGX
- GDX6KK
- ZSDHMK
- 6KKNTQE
- GOSDAD
How do I redeem Soul Knight codes?
Redeeming Soul Knight codes is easy if you follow these steps:
- Boot up Soul Knight
- Press the cog button to access the settings menu
- Click ‘Gift code input’ which looks like a tiny padlock
- Plug in your code
- Enjoy your free gifts!
What are Soul Knight codes?
Soul Knight codes can get you free materials like gems, fertiliser, and batteries to use in-game. The developer releases codes frequently when certain milestones are hit, which happens often with such a popular game.
There you have it, everything you need to know about Soul Knight codes. For more guns ‘n’ funs, check out our lists of the best FPS games, the best mobile war games, or the best mobile games overall.