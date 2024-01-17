Soul Knight codes January 2024

Soul Knight codes are a welcome boon in this fast-paced, bullet hell rogue-like, offering heaps of materials, gems, and more. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered them all here, so you can snap up those freebies to make your next run much easier. Not everything in a rogue-like has to be hard after all.

Here are all the new Soul Knight codes:

100000 – 500 gems

2THANIV – 1,000 gems

BIGMOUTH – titum arum, fertiliser, and 500 gems

BYETIGER – 777 gems

DRUID – 999 gems

DUOSHOU – 500 gems

FLOWERS – five heptacolor viola

GARDEN – oak tree, ironwood, gear flower, and trumpet flower

IROBOT – five parts, five battery, and 515 gems

JINKELA – three fertiliser

MIAO – 555 gems

NEWHALL – 999 gems

QDKYS – 577 gems

SKBACK – 999 gems

SKGIFT – 500 gems

SKNIGHT – 488 gems

SUPER5 – 555 gems and three free trial vouchers

TDY8E – 888 gems

TDY8ET – gems

WEAPONS – vine, green onions, and carrot

WIERD – iron stone, timber, and 888 gems

WISH – 500 gems, one heptacolor viola, and one fertiliser

Expired codes:

18NTDRO

18NTD

LWYXZYBGX

GDX6KK

ZSDHMK

6KKNTQE

GOSDAD

How do I redeem Soul Knight codes?

Redeeming Soul Knight codes is easy if you follow these steps:

Boot up Soul Knight

Press the cog button to access the settings menu

Click ‘Gift code input’ which looks like a tiny padlock

Plug in your code

Enjoy your free gifts!

What are Soul Knight codes?

Soul Knight codes can get you free materials like gems, fertiliser, and batteries to use in-game. The developer releases codes frequently when certain milestones are hit, which happens often with such a popular game.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Soul Knight codes.