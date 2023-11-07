The best Spider-Man games 2023

Can we all agree that many superhero titles benefit from the inclusion of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? Of course, we can. The web-slinger brings the fun with his badassery and charming humor. As such, I can’t help but ask one vital question, what are the best Spider-Man games on Switch and mobile? Yes, Nintendo and smartphones, that means I’m unable to include the two greatest Spidey games of all time, but as Uncle Ben says, “It comes out perfect every time.” Wait, that’s the wrong Uncle Ben.

Anyway, onto the best Spider-Man games on mobile and Switch.

Marvel Future Revolution

iOS or Android

Spider-Man is one of the original Marvel Future Revolution characters and he also happens to be one of the best for both PvE and PvP, a status he continues to hold since day one. Sure, you get to play as some other heroes (Magik, Storm, Iron Man, and Star Lord to name a few), but as each has their own story before coming together to kick some ass, it’s only right to draw attention to Spidey, as his narrative is one of the better ones on offer. Plus, he has some amazing outfits – this web-slinger is ready to swing into Milan Fashion Week.

Spider-Man 2

Oh bugger it, how can I not mention Spider-Man 2, arguably the best Spidey game out there, speaking from a place of nostalgia, at least. Plus, Spider-Man 2 is on the PSP, and we have a best PSP games list, so while not strictly within the parameters of this guide, my logic tracks enough to support this inclusion.

In Spider-Man 2, not only do you get to experience the plot points of the movie, but embark on side stories that include the likes of Black Cat and Mysterio. Furthermore, this is the first time that you get to really explore Manhattan as you swing through the streets and run across the rooftops, it’s a fun time, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention it.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

While Spider-Man doesn’t feature in the game’s title, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 wouldn’t exist without him, as the web-slinger is one of the most important protagonists in the series. He also happens to be the funniest character to take charge of in this Switch title. If you want to see what it’s like to be Spider-Man outside the streets of Manhattan, you can’t do much better than Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

Marvel Future Fight

iOS or Android

In Marvel Future Fight, you need to assemble a team of heroes to save the world, one of which is Spidey. Given the story on offer and the fun combat that the game provides, Marvel Future Fight is one of the best titles in which you can play as Spider-Man on mobile devices. Luckily, Spidey happens to be a solid choice for your team, offering good damage while being able to take a hit or two.

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2

The charm and humor of the Marvel universe fit perfectly into the world of Lego, as evidenced by Lego Marvel Superheroes 2. Of course, it’s not just Spider-Man that you get to play as, but he’s there, swinging around, kicking butt, and being a blocky charmer. Plus, the story and combat in this gem make it worth a try, the fact that you can pair up Spider-Man with his archenemies is just a bonus.

Just a little side note, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Gwen are two of the best iterations of the superhero, and that’s not up for discussion.

Marvel Contest of Champions

iOS or Android

MCoC is one of the best fighting games on mobile and is arguably the best offering when it comes to Marvel games on the platform. There are various versions of Spider-Man on offer in this game, including the likes of Spider-Man 2099 (my favorite iteration of the iconic hero) and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from No Way Home. While there’s a story to experience, it’s all about the combat, and it’s something Kabam does well. So get out there and have your dream Spider-Man matchups.

Spider-Man: Web of Shadows

Well, if we continue my string of outside-the-box thinking, I can mention my personal favorite Spider-Man game, Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (okay, it’s top three). Wait, before you cry out that I’ve finally crossed the line, I can’t talk about Marvel’s Spider-Man here. I can’t even come up with some wacky logic to justify it, so this DS game makes up for it in my little brain.

The reason this is a personal favorite of mine is that you can entice Spidey over to the dark side, and let’s face it, the bad guys have so much more fun. Seriously though, being able to dictate Spider-Man’s path like this is a treat, and I hope to see someone tackle the concept again in the future.

