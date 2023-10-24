MCoC tier list – all champions ranked

With our MCoC tier list, we’ve gone to war with the best of the best, just so we can tell you what champions are likely to stand victorious, and who’s about as useful as a banana in a shootout. Some of these characters are fan-favourites, such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Star-Lord, while others, such as Venom the Duck, are a little more obscure, but that doesn’t mean the ones you haven’t heard of don’t rank well in our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list.

Without further ado, here’s our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list.

MCoC tier list

We’ve broken the characters down into their individual classes, with the best in rank S, and the worst in rank E. However, it’s important to remember that tier lists are subjective, so should you want to use a champion we don’t rank very highly, go for it!

MCoC cosmic tier list

Rank Marvel Contest of Champions character S Corvus Glaive, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Hercules, Hyperion A Captain Marvel, Cull Obsidian, Hela, Knull, Medusa, Proxima Midnight, Venom B Carnage, King Groot, Gamora, Ikaris, Odin, Thor, Red Goblin, Sersei, Terrax, Venom the Duck, Vision (Aarkus), Venompool C Annihilus, Jubilee, Ms Marvel, Nova, Ronan, Super-Skrull, Spider-Man (Symbiote) D Black Bolt, Air Walker, Groot, Phoenix, Drax, The Champion, Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan) E Superior Iron Man, Thanos

MCoC mutant tier list

Rank Marvel Contest of Champions character S Archangel, Colossus, Domino, Kitty Pryde, Magento (Red Suit), Omega Red, Sunspot A Apocalypse, Havoc, Magneto (Marvel Now), Namor, Professor X, Stryfe B Bishop, Emma Frost, Iceman, Gambit, Rogue, Sabretooth, Storm (Pyramid X), Toad, Goldpool C Cable, Captain Britain, Mr Sinister, Nightcrawler, Old Man Logan, Psylocke, Storm, Sauron, Wolverine (X-23) D Beast, Deadpool X-Force, Goldpool, Sunspot E Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School)

MCoC mystic tier list

Rank Marvel Contest of Champions character S Diablo, Doctor Doom, Magik A Longshot, Scarlet Witch, Sorcerer Supreme, Symbiote Supreme, Tigra B Doctor Voodoo, Black Widow (Claire Voyant), Guillotine, Morningstar, Mojo, The Hood, Sasquatch, C Doctor Strange, Ebony Maw, Ghost Rider, Man-Thing, Mephisto, Purgatory, D America Chavez, Dormammu, Iron Fist, Loki, Mordo, Mangog, Thor (Jane Foster) E Juggernaut, Unstoppable Colossus

MCoC science tier list

Rank Marvel Contest of Champions character S Captain America (IW), Human Torch, Quake, Void A Abomination, Hulk (Immortal), Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, She-Hulk, Spider-Gwen B Anti-Venom, Invisible Woman, Hulk (Ragnarok), Joe Fixit, Luke Cage, Mr Fantastic, Red Hulk, Red Guardian, Thing, Wasp C Captain America (Infinity War), Yellowjacket, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Sentry, M.O.D.O.K, The Overseer D Captain America (WW2), Electro, Hulk, Mr Negative, Scorpion E Captain America (Classic), Ant-Man, Spider-Man (Classic)

MCoC tech tier list

Rank Marvel Contest of Champions character S Guillotine 2099, Ghost, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Warlock A Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Guardian, Hulkbuster, Mysterio, Nimrod, Nebula, Ulttron (Prime) B Civil Warrior, Doc Oc, Darkhawk, Silver Centurion, Sentinel, Star-Lord, Punisher 2099, War Machine, Vision C Howard the Duck, Iron Man (IW), Kang, Psycho-Man, Rocket Racoon, Vulture, Yondu D Green Goblin, Red Skull, Ultron (Classic), Iron Man E Iron Patriot

MCoC skill tier list

Rank Marvel Contest of Champions character S Aegon, Black Widow (Claire V) Nick Fury, Shang-Chi A Falcon, Mole Man B Black Panther (Classic), Black Cat, Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Blade, Crossbones, Elsa Bloodstone, Gwenpool, Hit Monkey, Jabari Panther, Kraven, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit), Thor (Ragnarok) C Black Panther (Civil War), Black Widow (OG), Daredevil (HK), Hawkeye, Korg, Killmonger, Night Thrasher, Masacre, Ronin, Squirrel Girl, Taskmaster, Winter Soldier, Kingpin D Agent Venom, Daredevil (classic), Elektra, Punisher E Moon Knight

Phew, that’s a lot of fighters, but at least now you know who the best are thanks to our MCoC tier list. If you’re after something new to play, our list of the best anime games has some great suggestions.