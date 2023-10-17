Stardust Odyssey codes October 2023

These new Roblox Stardust Odyssey codes offer heaps of free stardust so you can muda muda your way to the top in this Jojo-inspired PvP sandbox experience.

Stardust Odyssey codes: Roblox Dio scowling with his arm in front of him
If you need a little extra help on your next bizarre adventure, this list of new Stardust Odyssey codes is just the ticket. With a heap of stardust to snag, you’ll be ora-ora-ing your way through this Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure-inspired PvP sandbox game in no time. After all, a road is something that you make yourself – but a couple of freebies along the way never hurts.

Stardust Odyssey codes

Here are all the new Stardust Odyssey codes:

  • 1milvisits – 1.5k stardust (ten kills required)
  • 5klikes – 1k stardust (ten kills required)
  • THEUPDATEISREAL – 500 stardust
  • 4klikes – 400 stardust
  • 3klikes – free stardust
  • 2klikes – free stardust (only works on new servers and requires 10 kills)
  • 500followers – free stardust (new servers only)
  • 1.5klikes – free stardust
  • SorryWeSold – free stardust
  • sub2jimpee – 250 stardust
  • Compensation – 250 stardust

Stardust Odyssey codes redeem page

How do I redeem my Stardust Odyssey codes?

Redeeming your Stardust Odyssey codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

  • Launch Stardust Odyssey in Roblox
  • When in the game, tap on the three bar icon to the bottom-right of the screen
  • Click on the codes tab
  • Type or paste your code into the textbox
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards

Keep in mind that you can’t redeem codes while in combat – so if someone starts beating you up while you’re trying to snag your goodies, you better run off and find somewhere safe (or finish the fight yourself)!

Expired codes:

  • Sorryfordelay
  • RELEASE

What are Stardust Odyssey codes?

Stardust Odyssey codes are freebies given out by the developer, Subz’s Empire, offering heaps of stardust and other handy hand-outs to help you ‘muda muda muda’ your competitors. New codes usually drop to celebrate a fresh update or the game meeting certain milestones, so be sure to follow Stardust Odyssey on Roblox and Twitter, and bookmark this page so you never miss a reward.

That’s all the Stardust Odyssey codes we’ve got for now, but we update this guide regularly so be sure to check back later for more. In the meantime, you can snap up more goodies in other games with our Coin Master free spins, Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Monopoly Go free dice.

