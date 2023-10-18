Underworld Realm codes October 2023

Roblox Underworld Realm codes are here to help you get all the free goodies you need in this Undertale-inspired dungeon-crawling RPG adventure.

Underworld Realm codes header showing an animal humanoid with red eyes, medieval dress, and fireballs in their hands.
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

Underworld Realm codes are a great way to get helpful items in this Roblox experience, and you barely need to lift a finger. You can grab free soul orbs, keys, and even XP boosts in this dungeon-crawling game that takes clear hints from Undertale, so we’ve rounded up all the latest codes to help you do just that.

Head below to grab all the latest codes, and be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for new freebies. Once you’re all wrapped up, we’ve got more help across countless Roblox titles, with Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, Dragon Blox codes, Anime Energy Clash Simulator codes, and Build a Boat for Treasure codes.

Here are all the new Underworld Realm codes:

  • 100kvisits – ten soul orbs and ten keys
  • 1Klikes – eight box keys, three soul orbs, and ten minutes of double XP

Expired codes:

  • 10kvisits
  • 0806
  • RELEASE
  • SOULLEVELBUGFIXED
  • sorryforshutdown
YouTube Thumbnail

What are Underworld Realm codes?

Underworld Realm codes are secret freebies given out by the developer, RaphaelMxz, to help you on your way through all the trials that await you in this dungeon-crawling RPG. These codes are given out for various reasons, like the game hitting a certain number of likes, so be sure to check back often for all the new additions.

How do I redeem Underworld Realm codes?

Redeeming Underworld Realm codes is super easy, just follow these simple steps:

  • Boot up Underworld Realm in Roblox
  • Tap ‘M’ on your keyboard to get to the menu
  • Press the codes option at the bottom
  • Type in one of our codes in the box
  • Hit redeem and enjoy the freebies!

That’s how simple it is. Now you’ve got some Underworld Realm codes, why not get even more elsewhere? We’ve got Fishing Frenzy Simulator codes, Bee Swarm Simulator codes, Murder Mystery 2 codes, and Kaiju Universe codes for your viewing pleasure.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.