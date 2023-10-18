Underworld Realm codes October 2023

Underworld Realm codes are a great way to get helpful items in this Roblox experience, and you barely need to lift a finger. You can grab free soul orbs, keys, and even XP boosts in this dungeon-crawling game that takes clear hints from Undertale, so we’ve rounded up all the latest codes to help you do just that.

Once you're all wrapped up, we've got more help across countless Roblox titles, with Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, Dragon Blox codes, Anime Energy Clash Simulator codes, and Build a Boat for Treasure codes.

Here are all the new Underworld Realm codes:

100kvisits – ten soul orbs and ten keys

– ten soul orbs and ten keys 1Klikes – eight box keys, three soul orbs, and ten minutes of double XP

Expired codes:

10kvisits

0806

RELEASE

SOULLEVELBUGFIXED

sorryforshutdown

What are Underworld Realm codes?

Underworld Realm codes are secret freebies given out by the developer, RaphaelMxz, to help you on your way through all the trials that await you in this dungeon-crawling RPG. These codes are given out for various reasons, like the game hitting a certain number of likes, so be sure to check back often for all the new additions.

How do I redeem Underworld Realm codes?

Redeeming Underworld Realm codes is super easy, just follow these simple steps:

Boot up Underworld Realm in Roblox

Tap ‘M’ on your keyboard to get to the menu

Press the codes option at the bottom

Type in one of our codes in the box

Hit redeem and enjoy the freebies!

