Stumble Guys codes are a great way to say thank you to the content creators you love. We’ve gathered all the active creator codes in Stumble Guys for you to redeem when you spend money in the shop, so the creators can get a kick-back from your purchases.

If you’re not sure what to spend your gems on, check out our guide to the best Stumble Guys skins available right now. Or, if you’re looking for something new, head over to our lists of the best mobile games in 2023 and the best Apple Arcade games.

Stumble Guys codes

Active codes:

Alpharad

TEAMLUKAS

BABYYODA

CREATIVE

EMPER

MTMSAMU

RaxoR

yes

sparx

MADALIN

What are Stumble Guys creator codes?

Stumble Guys creator codes are a way for you to support your favorite content creators through your purchases. They don’t unlock anything in-game for you, but the creator you choose gets a cut of the money you spend on cosmetics and currency.

How do I redeem Stumble Guys codes?

Redeeming Stumble Guys creator codes is super easy. All you have to do is:

Open the Stumble Guys app

Go to the Shop

Tap Extras

Press the Enter Code button

Copy and paste one of the codes from our guide

Hit Support

Enjoy knowing that you’re supporting your favorite creator!

That’s everything you need to know about Stumble Guys codes. For other mobile game codes, check out our lists of AFK Arena codes, Madtale codes, Farlight 84 codes, Pokémon Go codes, and Call of Duty Mobile redeem codes.