Stumble Guys skins – all the rarest skins and how to get them

Our comprehensive list of Stumble Guys skins catalogs all the legendary, special, and mythic cosmetics currently available in this crazy mobile game.

Stumble Guys skins: Mr Beast (the real guy) sat in a tiny yellow car wearing an all-beige tracksuit coordinate while digital Stumble Guys crawl all over him. He looks less than pleased.
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys is a chaotic, colorful multiplayer mobile game with tons of unique collectible cosmetics. But just how many Stumble Guys skins are there, and how do you get them? We’re here to run you through all of the rarest (and coolest) Stumble Guys skins in the game so far.

Everyone loves cosmetics, so check out our other guides covering skins in mobile and Switch games. We’ve got lists for the best Minecraft skins, Fortnite skins, Overwatch 2 skins, Genshin Impact skins, and Pokémon Unite skins.

Without further ado, let’s stumble through this list of Stumble Guys skins.

Stumble Guys skin: The Splitz banana skin on a pink background

Stumble Guys legendary skins

Here are all the legendary skins currently available in Stumble Guys:

Skeletons

  • Crimson Skull
  • Super Bones
  • Bones Noir
  • Darkslide
  • H.W. Bonefield
  • Merry Skeleton
  • I <3 Skele
  • Bonez McBling

Bananas

  • Banana Guy
  • Super Banana
  • Splitz
  • Banana Surfer
  • Darkpeel
  • Golden Banana

Rabbids

  • Rabbid Rider
  • Rabbid Guy
  • Sensei Rabbid
  • Pirate Rabbid
  • Luchador Rabbid
  • Royal Rabbid

Animals

  • Leonidas
  • Warthog
  • Ragged Tooth
  • Laser Shark
  • Jacked Rudolf
  • Spanish Boar
  • German Lion
  • Sprinkles
  • Marshmallow
  • Anubis
  • Red Panda
  • Polar Bear
  • Gummy Bara
  • Candie Bear
  • Nian Beast
  • Capybara
  • Gobble Gobble
  • Horus
  • Hatchy
  • Sprinkles (dark)
  • Sabertooth
  • Wooly

Pride Collection

  • Trans Pride
  • Ace Pride
  • Non-Binary Pride

Stumble Guys skins: Several Stumble Guys characters in a variety of skins floating through space, led by Candie Bear

Monopoly

  • House
  • Mr. Monopoly
  • Monopoly Board
  • Monopoly Hotel

Mr Beast

  • MrBeast
  • Pizza Box Jimmy

The Smurfs

  • Jokey
  • Willow
  • Grouchy

Miscellaneous

  • Red Demon
  • Stumble King
  • Hazmat NBC
  • Ninja Kai
  • Sisunaut
  • Hatshepsut
  • Stumblebot MK3
  • Dr. Egg
  • Stumble Queen
  • Shogun Master
  • Goblin Mech
  • Valkyrie
  • Super Guy
  • Brainy Brian
  • Dead Fred
  • Jack Lantern
  • Ohana
  • Onijutsu
  • Judge Rindhold
  • Yang
  • Yin
  • Vile Gal
  • Vile Guy
  • Chibi Gal
  • Shimmer
  • Chibi Guy
  • Veloci T
  • Eggy Weggy
  • Block Dasher
  • Oni
  • Neon
  • Stumble Invaders
  • Robot Guy
  • Pepperoni 2100
  • RIP Streamer
  • Ninjacopter
  • 3D Guy
  • Jetpack Jones
  • Cereal Killer
  • Sundark Angel
  • Good n’ Evil
  • Barbie (blonde)
  • Ken
  • Pixel Blue Ninja
  • Pixel Boxer
  • Furiken
  • DJ R4bbit
  • Cmdr. Hopscotch
  • Christmas Future
  • Mrs. Claus
  • DJ Jet
  • Santa Claws
  • Gingerbread Gal
  • Gingerbread Guy
  • Japan Robot
  • Brazil King
  • Strawberry Rita
  • Super Gal
  • Metal Goblin Mech
  • Barbie (brunette)
  • Pixel Guy
  • Stumblestein
  • Battle Angel
  • Cyborg
  • Sup Dog
  • Glowman
  • Dark Angel
  • Pixel Gal
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Carnivaler
  • Angel
  • Queen of Hearts
  • Inside Out
  • Golden Gloves
  • Stumble Love
  • Fly Kween
  • Ms. Invisible
  • Mr. Invisible
  • Pharaoh
  • Cleopatra
  • Babydoll
  • Noir 5py
  • Golem
  • Dino Watcher
  • Ultra Guy
  • Ultra Gal
  • Bastion
  • Ming-Dusa
  • S1k Boi
  • Volt’N’Stein
  • Crag

Stumble Guys skins: The Squirt skin, a raindrop with floating arms and legs, on an orange background

Stumble Guys special skins

Special skins are a tier above legendary skins in Stumble Guys that are even harder to get:

Diamond special skins

  • Diamond Demon
  • Diamond Rabbid
  • Capt. Diamondheart
  • Diamond Banana
  • Diamond KO

Golden special skins

  • Golden Sensei
  • Golden Robo
  • Capt. Goldheart
  • Gridiron
  • Gold Rabbid

Gemstone special skins

  • Jade Nian Beast
  • Sei Taishogun
  • Amethyst Nyx
  • Ruby Cupid

Mr Beast special skins

  • MrBeast (car)
  • Shogun Jimmy
  • The Beast
  • Gold Jimmy
  • MrBeast Phantasm
  • Beast Trucking
  • Cornhole Beast

Monopoly special skins

  • Mr. Monopoly (gold)
  • Thimble Token
  • Hat Token

Miscellaneous special skins

  • Inferno Dragon
  • Dynamitron
  • Frozen Valkyrie
  • Skeletal Dragon
  • The Free Spirit
  • Sensei Firefist
  • Smoke
  • Orbit
  • Apocalypse
  • Rane Ryder
  • Bolt
  • Rain
  • Kayo Rayo
  • Kayo Fuego
  • Dark Firefirst
  • Twister
  • Liquid Rainbow
  • Pixel Taishogun
  • Pixel Orbit
  • Squirt
  • Barbie Fan Guy
  • Tidal Wave
  • Phoenix
  • Meteor
  • Dasher
  • Antidash
  • Splurgoth
  • Fossil Guy
  • Mad Mister
  • Glass Nian Beast
  • Brainy
  • Cthululu
  • Punkin
  • Death

Stumble Guys skins: The 3D Guy skin dodging a Nerf bullet by leaning all the way backwards like in the Matrix

Stumble Guys mythic skins

Mythic skins are a newly-added class of skins that are similar to special skins, but with a new look:

Barbie mythic skins

  • Sparkle Barbie (jumpsuit)
  • Sparkle Barbie (two-piece)
  • Sparkle Ken

The Smurfs mythic skins

  • Papa Smurf
  • Handy Smurf
  • Storm

Mr Beast mythic skins

  • MrBeast
  • MrBeast Magic
  • Money Boarding Jimmy

Banana mythic skins

  • Obsidian Darkpeel
  • Darkpeel Prime
  • Unpeeled
  • Alpha Peel

Monopoly mythic skins

  • Monopoly Cash
  • Dice

Miscellaneous mythic skins

  • Dusk Dragon
  • Sereia
  • Emoji-jutsu
  • Cancer
  • Uncle Sam
  • Moonstache
  • Hot Gloves McLove
  • Glitchy
  • Leo
  • Cave Flyer
  • Boxerman
  • Negaton Smashgloves
  • Virgo
  • Silver Skeleton
  • Deathpack
  • G.O.A.T
  • Hot Trash
  • Libra
  • Earl
  • Toxic Boxer
  • Zeus
  • Medusa
  • Wicked
  • Toro Muertos

How do I get Stumble Guys skins?

You can unlock skins in Stumble Guys using Stumble Tokens or gems to pull for random skins from each rarity class. You can also unlock skins via the Stumble Pass, by spinning on the lucky wheel, or purchasing them outright.

That’s everything you need to know about Stumble Guys skins. For more awesome mobile game action check out our list of the best mobile games of 2023.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.