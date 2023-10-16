Stumble Guys skins – all the rarest skins and how to get them

Stumble Guys is a chaotic, colorful multiplayer mobile game with tons of unique collectible cosmetics. But just how many Stumble Guys skins are there, and how do you get them? We’re here to run you through all of the rarest (and coolest) Stumble Guys skins in the game so far.
Without further ado, let’s stumble through this list of Stumble Guys skins.
Stumble Guys legendary skins
Here are all the legendary skins currently available in Stumble Guys:
Skeletons
- Crimson Skull
- Super Bones
- Bones Noir
- Darkslide
- H.W. Bonefield
- Merry Skeleton
- I <3 Skele
- Bonez McBling
Bananas
- Banana Guy
- Super Banana
- Splitz
- Banana Surfer
- Darkpeel
- Golden Banana
Rabbids
- Rabbid Rider
- Rabbid Guy
- Sensei Rabbid
- Pirate Rabbid
- Luchador Rabbid
- Royal Rabbid
Animals
- Leonidas
- Warthog
- Ragged Tooth
- Laser Shark
- Jacked Rudolf
- Spanish Boar
- German Lion
- Sprinkles
- Marshmallow
- Anubis
- Red Panda
- Polar Bear
- Gummy Bara
- Candie Bear
- Nian Beast
- Capybara
- Gobble Gobble
- Horus
- Hatchy
- Sprinkles (dark)
- Sabertooth
- Wooly
Pride Collection
- Trans Pride
- Ace Pride
- Non-Binary Pride
Monopoly
- House
- Mr. Monopoly
- Monopoly Board
- Monopoly Hotel
Mr Beast
- MrBeast
- Pizza Box Jimmy
The Smurfs
- Jokey
- Willow
- Grouchy
Miscellaneous
- Red Demon
- Stumble King
- Hazmat NBC
- Ninja Kai
- Sisunaut
- Hatshepsut
- Stumblebot MK3
- Dr. Egg
- Stumble Queen
- Shogun Master
- Goblin Mech
- Valkyrie
- Super Guy
- Brainy Brian
- Dead Fred
- Jack Lantern
- Ohana
- Onijutsu
- Judge Rindhold
- Yang
- Yin
- Vile Gal
- Vile Guy
- Chibi Gal
- Shimmer
- Chibi Guy
- Veloci T
- Eggy Weggy
- Block Dasher
- Oni
- Neon
- Stumble Invaders
- Robot Guy
- Pepperoni 2100
- RIP Streamer
- Ninjacopter
- 3D Guy
- Jetpack Jones
- Cereal Killer
- Sundark Angel
- Good n’ Evil
- Barbie (blonde)
- Ken
- Pixel Blue Ninja
- Pixel Boxer
- Furiken
- DJ R4bbit
- Cmdr. Hopscotch
- Christmas Future
- Mrs. Claus
- DJ Jet
- Santa Claws
- Gingerbread Gal
- Gingerbread Guy
- Japan Robot
- Brazil King
- Strawberry Rita
- Super Gal
- Metal Goblin Mech
- Barbie (brunette)
- Pixel Guy
- Stumblestein
- Battle Angel
- Cyborg
- Sup Dog
- Glowman
- Dark Angel
- Pixel Gal
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Carnivaler
- Angel
- Queen of Hearts
- Inside Out
- Golden Gloves
- Stumble Love
- Fly Kween
- Ms. Invisible
- Mr. Invisible
- Pharaoh
- Cleopatra
- Babydoll
- Noir 5py
- Golem
- Dino Watcher
- Ultra Guy
- Ultra Gal
- Bastion
- Ming-Dusa
- S1k Boi
- Volt’N’Stein
- Crag
Stumble Guys special skins
Special skins are a tier above legendary skins in Stumble Guys that are even harder to get:
Diamond special skins
- Diamond Demon
- Diamond Rabbid
- Capt. Diamondheart
- Diamond Banana
- Diamond KO
Golden special skins
- Golden Sensei
- Golden Robo
- Capt. Goldheart
- Gridiron
- Gold Rabbid
Gemstone special skins
- Jade Nian Beast
- Sei Taishogun
- Amethyst Nyx
- Ruby Cupid
Mr Beast special skins
- MrBeast (car)
- Shogun Jimmy
- The Beast
- Gold Jimmy
- MrBeast Phantasm
- Beast Trucking
- Cornhole Beast
Monopoly special skins
- Mr. Monopoly (gold)
- Thimble Token
- Hat Token
Miscellaneous special skins
- Inferno Dragon
- Dynamitron
- Frozen Valkyrie
- Skeletal Dragon
- The Free Spirit
- Sensei Firefist
- Smoke
- Orbit
- Apocalypse
- Rane Ryder
- Bolt
- Rain
- Kayo Rayo
- Kayo Fuego
- Dark Firefirst
- Twister
- Liquid Rainbow
- Pixel Taishogun
- Pixel Orbit
- Squirt
- Barbie Fan Guy
- Tidal Wave
- Phoenix
- Meteor
- Dasher
- Antidash
- Splurgoth
- Fossil Guy
- Mad Mister
- Glass Nian Beast
- Brainy
- Cthululu
- Punkin
- Death
Stumble Guys mythic skins
Mythic skins are a newly-added class of skins that are similar to special skins, but with a new look:
Barbie mythic skins
- Sparkle Barbie (jumpsuit)
- Sparkle Barbie (two-piece)
- Sparkle Ken
The Smurfs mythic skins
- Papa Smurf
- Handy Smurf
- Storm
Mr Beast mythic skins
- MrBeast
- MrBeast Magic
- Money Boarding Jimmy
Banana mythic skins
- Obsidian Darkpeel
- Darkpeel Prime
- Unpeeled
- Alpha Peel
Monopoly mythic skins
- Monopoly Cash
- Dice
Miscellaneous mythic skins
- Dusk Dragon
- Sereia
- Emoji-jutsu
- Cancer
- Uncle Sam
- Moonstache
- Hot Gloves McLove
- Glitchy
- Leo
- Cave Flyer
- Boxerman
- Negaton Smashgloves
- Virgo
- Silver Skeleton
- Deathpack
- G.O.A.T
- Hot Trash
- Libra
- Earl
- Toxic Boxer
- Zeus
- Medusa
- Wicked
- Toro Muertos
How do I get Stumble Guys skins?
You can unlock skins in Stumble Guys using Stumble Tokens or gems to pull for random skins from each rarity class. You can also unlock skins via the Stumble Pass, by spinning on the lucky wheel, or purchasing them outright.
That’s everything you need to know about Stumble Guys skins. For more awesome mobile game action check out our list of the best mobile games of 2023.