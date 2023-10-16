Stumble Guys skins – all the rarest skins and how to get them

Stumble Guys is a chaotic, colorful multiplayer mobile game with tons of unique collectible cosmetics. But just how many Stumble Guys skins are there, and how do you get them? We’re here to run you through all of the rarest (and coolest) Stumble Guys skins in the game so far.

Without further ado, let’s stumble through this list of Stumble Guys skins.

Stumble Guys legendary skins

Here are all the legendary skins currently available in Stumble Guys:

Skeletons

Crimson Skull

Super Bones

Bones Noir

Darkslide

H.W. Bonefield

Merry Skeleton

I <3 Skele

Bonez McBling

Bananas

Banana Guy

Super Banana

Splitz

Banana Surfer

Darkpeel

Golden Banana

Rabbids

Rabbid Rider

Rabbid Guy

Sensei Rabbid

Pirate Rabbid

Luchador Rabbid

Royal Rabbid

Animals

Leonidas

Warthog

Ragged Tooth

Laser Shark

Jacked Rudolf

Spanish Boar

German Lion

Sprinkles

Marshmallow

Anubis

Red Panda

Polar Bear

Gummy Bara

Candie Bear

Nian Beast

Capybara

Gobble Gobble

Horus

Hatchy

Sprinkles (dark)

Sabertooth

Wooly

Pride Collection

Trans Pride

Ace Pride

Non-Binary Pride

Monopoly

House

Mr. Monopoly

Monopoly Board

Monopoly Hotel

Mr Beast

MrBeast

Pizza Box Jimmy

The Smurfs

Jokey

Willow

Grouchy

Miscellaneous

Red Demon

Stumble King

Hazmat NBC

Ninja Kai

Sisunaut

Hatshepsut

Stumblebot MK3

Dr. Egg

Stumble Queen

Shogun Master

Goblin Mech

Valkyrie

Super Guy

Brainy Brian

Dead Fred

Jack Lantern

Ohana

Onijutsu

Judge Rindhold

Yang

Yin

Vile Gal

Vile Guy

Chibi Gal

Shimmer

Chibi Guy

Veloci T

Eggy Weggy

Block Dasher

Oni

Neon

Stumble Invaders

Robot Guy

Pepperoni 2100

RIP Streamer

Ninjacopter

3D Guy

Jetpack Jones

Cereal Killer

Sundark Angel

Good n’ Evil

Barbie (blonde)

Ken

Pixel Blue Ninja

Pixel Boxer

Furiken

DJ R4bbit

Cmdr. Hopscotch

Christmas Future

Mrs. Claus

DJ Jet

Santa Claws

Gingerbread Gal

Gingerbread Guy

Japan Robot

Brazil King

Strawberry Rita

Super Gal

Metal Goblin Mech

Barbie (brunette)

Pixel Guy

Stumblestein

Battle Angel

Cyborg

Sup Dog

Glowman

Dark Angel

Pixel Gal

Kansas City Chiefs

Carnivaler

Angel

Queen of Hearts

Inside Out

Golden Gloves

Stumble Love

Fly Kween

Ms. Invisible

Mr. Invisible

Pharaoh

Cleopatra

Babydoll

Noir 5py

Golem

Dino Watcher

Ultra Guy

Ultra Gal

Bastion

Ming-Dusa

S1k Boi

Volt’N’Stein

Crag

Stumble Guys special skins

Special skins are a tier above legendary skins in Stumble Guys that are even harder to get:

Diamond special skins

Diamond Demon

Diamond Rabbid

Capt. Diamondheart

Diamond Banana

Diamond KO

Golden special skins

Golden Sensei

Golden Robo

Capt. Goldheart

Gridiron

Gold Rabbid

Gemstone special skins

Jade Nian Beast

Sei Taishogun

Amethyst Nyx

Ruby Cupid

Mr Beast special skins

MrBeast (car)

Shogun Jimmy

The Beast

Gold Jimmy

MrBeast Phantasm

Beast Trucking

Cornhole Beast

Monopoly special skins

Mr. Monopoly (gold)

Thimble Token

Hat Token

Miscellaneous special skins

Inferno Dragon

Dynamitron

Frozen Valkyrie

Skeletal Dragon

The Free Spirit

Sensei Firefist

Smoke

Orbit

Apocalypse

Rane Ryder

Bolt

Rain

Kayo Rayo

Kayo Fuego

Dark Firefirst

Twister

Liquid Rainbow

Pixel Taishogun

Pixel Orbit

Squirt

Barbie Fan Guy

Tidal Wave

Phoenix

Meteor

Dasher

Antidash

Splurgoth

Fossil Guy

Mad Mister

Glass Nian Beast

Brainy

Cthululu

Punkin

Death

Stumble Guys mythic skins

Mythic skins are a newly-added class of skins that are similar to special skins, but with a new look:

Barbie mythic skins

Sparkle Barbie (jumpsuit)

Sparkle Barbie (two-piece)

Sparkle Ken

The Smurfs mythic skins

Papa Smurf

Handy Smurf

Storm

Mr Beast mythic skins

MrBeast

MrBeast Magic

Money Boarding Jimmy

Banana mythic skins

Obsidian Darkpeel

Darkpeel Prime

Unpeeled

Alpha Peel

Monopoly mythic skins

Monopoly Cash

Dice

Miscellaneous mythic skins

Dusk Dragon

Sereia

Emoji-jutsu

Cancer

Uncle Sam

Moonstache

Hot Gloves McLove

Glitchy

Leo

Cave Flyer

Boxerman

Negaton Smashgloves

Virgo

Silver Skeleton

Deathpack

G.O.A.T

Hot Trash

Libra

Earl

Toxic Boxer

Zeus

Medusa

Wicked

Toro Muertos

How do I get Stumble Guys skins?

You can unlock skins in Stumble Guys using Stumble Tokens or gems to pull for random skins from each rarity class. You can also unlock skins via the Stumble Pass, by spinning on the lucky wheel, or purchasing them outright.

