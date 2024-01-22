Genshin Impact skins – how to unlock new outfits

Though there aren’t that many Genshin Impact skins yet compared to other gacha titles, but the catalog is slowly growing. Diluc scored the first five-star outfit giving him new animations, with all other Genshin outfits being four-star skins – some available for free from big events in the game.

New skins tend to come out in the Lantern Rite Festival, along with two new characters. Check out our Genshin Impact next banner and Genshin Impact tier list to get to grips with this ever-expanding cast of colorful characters.

New Genshin Impact skins release date

Good news, travelers – three new skins are coming in version 4.4 for some of Liyue’s most notable denizens. Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu get brand new dark-blue outfits this Lantern Rite. These skins release during the new version, after January 30, 2024.

Genshin Impact Ganyu skin

Genshin Impact’s Ganyu, tireless worker of the Liyue Qixing, gets a brand new outfit during Lantern Rite in 2024. It’s a dark blue and black dress with long gloves and gold accessories. She also gets a new hairdo with the lengths swept back. These new skins are all allegedly made by a certain Fontaine-dwelling seamstress, probably Genshin Impact’s Chiori.

Ganyu and Shenhe’s skins will be available for purchase after the 4.4 update goes live.

Genshin Impact Shenhe skin

Genshin Impact’s Shenhe gets an elegant dress, in shades of blue and black, called ‘Frostflower Dew’. Like Ganyu, her skin is only available in the store and is a four-star, so does not add any new animations like Diluc’s fancy red suit.

Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin

It looks like Xingqui has gone through Furina’s wardrobe, or got himself a very similar piece of Fontaine fashion to the hydro archon’s get up. His skin is called ‘Bamboo Rain’ and gives him a snazzy blue coat.

You can earn Genshin Impact Xingqiu‘s skin for free during Lantern Rite, as you collect points completing the different available events. It will also be available in the store after the event ends.

As for all the other available Genshin Impact skins, here they are:

Klee skin

Oh, look, how adorable. As Genshin Impact’s Klee says, now she’s a mage just like her mum! To celebrate the end of the Sumeru run of patches, Klee and the gang took to a magical land in a bottle – where, of course, Klee got a magical new outfit. You can buy it in the store with genesis crystals.

Kaeya skin

Not to be left out of the festivities, Genshin Impact’s Kaeya also got a Sumeru-themed skin to match with Klee’s play-pretend. His is a pirate-like get up, complete with a curved sword on his back. If you didn’t claim it during the event, you can buy Kaeya’s skin for 1,680 genesis crystals.

Kamisato Ayaka skin

Genshin Impact’s Ayaka received a 4-Star skin, called Springbloom Missive. It features a cute dress, hat, and boots combination that gives Ayaka a more casual outfit option and is loosely based on Fontainian fashion. This skin costs 1,680 Genesis Crystals in the store.

Lisa skin

Genshin Impact’s Lisa has a Sumeru-themed skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade, to celebrate her time as a scholar in the region. Her skin was available as a reward in an event but can be purchased in Genshin Impact’s store in-game with genesis crystals.

Fischl skin

Fischl’s skin, Ein Immernachstraum, compliments her and Oz’s aesthetics wonderfully with its dark purple color palette. The skin released as part of the Resonating Visions event in the second year of Genshin’s Golden Apple Archipelago event in the summer. You can still buy the skin in the store.

Diluc skin

Everyone’s favorite standard banner (shh, you know it’s true), the solemn owner of Dawn Winery, has the first and only five-star skin in Genshin, called Red Dead of Night. To get this snazzy skin for Genshin Impact’s Diluc, it’ll cost you 2,480 genesis crystals. However, you don’t just get a fabulous new red option for Diluc – complete with a high ponytail hairstyle – this skin also unlocks new battle and idle animations, and voice lines.

Ningguang skin

To celebrate the Genshin Impact 2.4 update‘s Lantern Rite Festival, Genshin Impact’s Ningguang received this beautiful skin, called the ‘Orchid’s Evening Gown’. You can get it for free during the limited-time Genshin Impact event, ‘Fleeting Colours in Flight’, by meeting all of the conditions in the quest ‘the Moon’s Comely Glow’. But, if you miss the event, it will be available in the shop at a later date for 1,680 genesis crystals.

Keqing skin

Genshin Impact’s Keqing is already super popular with fans, so it’s a surprise that it’s taken so long for her to get a skin. Luckily, you don’t have to wait any longer – as the Genshin Impact 2.4 update has graced us with the stunning Opulent Splendor skin. From January 5 to February 14, you’ll be able to snag this lovely outfit for a discounted price of 1,350 genesis crystals. After that, it’ll cost you 1,680 genesis crystals.

Barbara skin

Genshin Impact Barbara‘s costume is called Summertime Sparkle and has her wearing a white-and-blue sailor-style swimsuit, complete with a little cap and a rubber-duck handbag. You can purchase it in the in-game store for 1,680 genesis crystals.

Jean skin

Genshin Impact Jean‘s costume is named Sea Breeze Dandelion. Like her sister Barbara, Jean’s skin is also beach-themed, featuring white high-waisted shorts and a sky-blue blouse. Far from the formal attire the Acting Grand Master typically wears, this skin looks like a fetching casual option for Jean’s vacation days. You can purchase it in the in-game store for 1,680 genesis crystals.

Genshin Impact alternate skins

Four of Genshin’s Mondstadt girls have alternate skins, that show a little less skin or curves than their main designs. Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona automatically have a skin available to all players. You don’t need to buy or unlock them.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact skins so far. While you’re here, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile RPGs for more fun on the go.