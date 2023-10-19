Toilet Defense Simulator codes October 2023

It’s time to flush away your troubles with our Toilet Defense Simulator codes. Hop in the porcelain bowl and fight for your right to potty with these handy rewards, including potions and more. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to make sure you snap up all those freebies.

All new Toilet Defense Simulator codes:

cope – double skibs potion

How do I redeem my Toilet Defense Simulator codes?

Redeeming your Toilet Defense Simulator codes is super simple – just follow these easy steps.

Launch Toilet Defense Simulator in Roblox

Tap on the ‘codes’ icon to the right-hand side of the screen

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit verify

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Toilet Defense Simulator codes?

Toilet Defense Simulator codes are handy freebies from the developer, Cope Games. New codes tend to drop when the game hits a certain milestone or launches a fresh update, but you don’t need to worry about that – simply keep this page bookmarked and check back from time to time for more rewards. You can also follow developer @denisrtlb on Twitter to keep an eye on any new info.

