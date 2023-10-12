Hello, recruit – do you need some extra ammo and equipment? Then look no further than these Arena Breakout codes and how to redeem them in the game. Arena Breakout is an FPS mobile game from Level Infinite with a hefty catalog of equipment and weapons to sink your teeth into.

New Arena Breakout codes

Here are all the new Arena Breakout codes:

825ARMORCHECK

728GOLDCHECK

ABGL2023

Expired codes:

AB0714

How do I redeem Arena Breakout codes?

To get these rewards in Arena Breakout, just follow the steps below.

Enter the game

Head to the events menu

Click the third option called code redemption

This opens the redemption center – paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem

And there you have it – free items are now yours.

What are Arena Breakout codes?

Developers often make redeemable codes for mobile games to celebrate the release of the game. If any Arena Breakout codes do come out, we assume they’ll give us items like ammo, healing equipment, and more.

