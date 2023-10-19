Tower Battles codes October 2023

Tower Battles is a tower defense game with intense combat in which you must defend yourself and your brave team of soldiers from hordes of terrifying zombies. You need to earn a decent amount of credits in order to succeed in this game, so if you need a little extra, our list of Tower Battles codes is here to help. We update this page frequently with all the latest freebies, which means you should check back often to make sure you don’t miss out.

Here are the latest Tower Battles codes

Active Tower Battles codes:

UPDATEINAMINUTE2022 – Tweeter tower

– Tweeter tower YESSCAPITALISM – Patrioteet tower

Expired Tower Battles codes:

UPDATEINAMINUTE2021

muni4me

UPDATEINAMINUTE2020

MONIESSSSSS

UPDATEINAMINUTE2019

What are Tower Battles codes?

Tower Battles codes give you extra credits to spend in-game.

How do I redeem Tower Battles codes?

To redeem a Tower Battles code simply follow these instructions.

Open Tower Battles

Type your code into the bottom-left corner of the main menu

Press enter

Enjoy your free credits

