Tower Battles codes October 2023

Our Tower Battles codes list has everything you need to keep your space safe as possible as you face endless waves of enemies and opponents.

A large man with a gun chasing people
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 19, 2023: we checked for new Tower Battles codes

Tower Battles is a tower defense game with intense combat in which you must defend yourself and your brave team of soldiers from hordes of terrifying zombies. You need to earn a decent amount of credits in order to succeed in this game, so if you need a little extra, our list of Tower Battles codes is here to help. We update this page frequently with all the latest freebies, which means you should check back often to make sure you don’t miss out.

All of the Roblox code lovers out there should also check out our Roblox promo codes, Roblox game codesSuper Evolution codes, Shonen Verse codes, and Anime Adventures codes lists. If you just so happen to play games outside of Roblox, we also have Coin Master free spins links and Genshin Impact codes.

Here are the latest Tower Battles codes

Active Tower Battles codes:

  • UPDATEINAMINUTE2022 – Tweeter tower
  • YESSCAPITALISM – Patrioteet tower

Expired Tower Battles codes:

  • UPDATEINAMINUTE2021
  • muni4me
  • UPDATEINAMINUTE2020
  • MONIESSSSSS
  • UPDATEINAMINUTE2019

A fight with planes flying overhead

What are Tower Battles codes?

Tower Battles codes give you extra credits to spend in-game.

How do I redeem Tower Battles codes?

To redeem a Tower Battles code simply follow these instructions.

  • Open Tower Battles
  • Type your code into the bottom-left corner of the main menu
  • Press enter
  • Enjoy your free credits

When you need something different to play, take a look at our list of the best Roblox games available right now.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.