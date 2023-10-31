With our Tower Blitz codes guide, you can grab yourself some valuable goodies that will help you send ET home. Such freebies include tokens and skins, because you can’t construct just any old tower. They need to be fancy. It’s your chance to show those pesky aliens who they’re messing with. We’ll update this guide regularly, so bookmark it to stay up to date with the latest free Tower Blitz tidbits.

Tower Blitz codes

Active codes:

There are currently no active Tower Blitz codes.

Expired codes:

kugelblitz

returnoftheking

odeOfAutumn

dreamfromfortnite

shutdownEvent

businessfixes

100k

What are Tower Blitz codes?

These delightful jumbles of letters and numbers provide you with tokens that can be spent on in-game items. When it comes to fighting off an alien invasion, you can never have too many tokens. Oh, and from time to time, you can get some free skins too.

How do I redeem Tower Blitz codes?

Redeeming Tower Blitz codes is pretty straightforward. Just follow the steps below.

Open Tower Blitz

Hit the Twitter button on the left-hand side of the screen

Enter your code into the text box

Press redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

