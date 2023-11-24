Roblox game Tower of Hell soars past 22 billion visits

The most popular Roblox obby game just got even bigger, with 22 billion Tower of Hell visits putting it in the upper echelons of experiences alongside titles like Blox Fruits and Brookhaven. It doesn’t seem to show any sign of slowing down either, with the game continuing to pull in new players as it celebrates its fifth year on the platform.

For those who don’t know, Tower of Hell is one of the many obby Roblox games – or obstacle course games, for the uninitiated – but it’s proving to be the most successful of the bunch. Roblox stats site RoMonitor shared the news of Tower of Hell’s 22 billion visits via X, with the site also suggesting that it’s one of the most-played titles on the platform, surpassing popular titles like Pet Simulator X, Bedwars, and Piggy.

It’s hard to know what we can attribute to the success of Tower of Hell, outside of it just being a fun game, as it’s one of the few incredibly popular Roblox experiences without a code redemption system. However, the lack of in-game microtransactions could be a factor, offering an enjoyable experience that doesn’t cost you anything extra to enjoy as intended.

The success of Tower of Hell is so great that its developer, YXCeptional Studios now finds itself within the top five Roblox of all time. While it’s unlikely to leap up the leaderboard any further, with Blox Fruits developer Gamer Robot Inc. currently holding the fourth place spot, we’re keeping an eye on all the stats to see if Tower of Hell can soar even further still.

There you have it, the news that Tower of Hell visits are in excess of 22 billion and rising. If you’re a fan of the blocky platform, check out our guides to Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes. The latter includes Anime Adventures codes, Haze Piece codes, Anime Spirits codes, Tower Defense X codes, Sakura Stand codes, and more.