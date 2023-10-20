Amazon. We’ve all heard of it. It’s a place where you can buy practically anything with next-day delivery, but there’s a bit more to the company than that. You see, it’s also behind the Kindle, a very useful tablet for those who enjoy reading. Speaking of which, if you enjoy a good book but don’t have the space for paperbacks, the answer to the question, what is Kindle Unlimited? is sure to interest you.

Anyway, onto more pressing matters – what is Kindle Unlimited?

What is Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited allows you to read millions of books and listen to millions of audiobooks on any device that you want to use. Naturally, this makes it a subscription service, one that suits those that love to get lost in adventures through pages.

How much is Kindle Unlimited?

If you want this service, it sets you back:

£9.49 a month in the UK

$9.99 a month in the US

