There are plenty of streaming services out there, and many have exclusive movies and TV shows to entice you. However, only one comes with next-day delivery on thousands upon thousands of products, and should you want to get in on such a great benefit, our Amazon Prime download guide can help you out.

Though if you’d rather keep up with the Kardashians than deliveries, our Hulu download guide might be a better fit for you. Or, if you’re an anime nerd, it’s our Crunchyroll download guide that you should read. We also have Paramount Plus download, Disney Plus download, and Netflix download guides just in case you don’t already have enough subscriptions.

Here’s how to perform an Amazon Prime Video download.

How do I download Amazon Prime on iOS?

To install Amazon Prime on your iOS device, you need to:

Visit the App Store

Search for Amazon Prime

Visit the app’s official page

Hit install

And there you have it, Amazon Prime is now on your device.

How do I download Amazon Prime on Android?

To download Amazon Prime on an Android device, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for Amazon Prime

Visit the app’s official page

Hit install

Boom, Amazon on your Android.

How do I download Amazon Prime on PC?

To use Amazon Prime Video on PC, you can either go to Prime Video on Amazon’s website and download it through there, or download the Amazon Prime Video app through the Microsoft Store.

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform an Amazon Prime download. Who knows, perhaps the FNAF movie and Poppy Playtime movie will be on the platform one day. Should it be music that you’re after, you can check out our Apple Music download, Spotify download, and YouTube Music download guides.