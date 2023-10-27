Amazon Prime download

With our Amazon Prime download guide, not only can you get access to Amazon Prime Video, but next day delivery on a range of products.

Amazon Prime download: The Amazon prime video logo on a light blue background
There are plenty of streaming services out there, and many have exclusive movies and TV shows to entice you. However, only one comes with next-day delivery on thousands upon thousands of products, and should you want to get in on such a great benefit, our Amazon Prime download guide can help you out.

Here’s how to perform an Amazon Prime Video download.

How do I download Amazon Prime on iOS?

To install Amazon Prime on your iOS device, you need to:

  • Visit the App Store
  • Search for Amazon Prime
  • Visit the app’s official page
  • Hit install

And there you have it, Amazon Prime is now on your device.

How do I download Amazon Prime on Android?

To download Amazon Prime on an Android device, you need to:

  • Go to Google Play
  • Search for Amazon Prime
  • Visit the app’s official page
  • Hit install

Boom, Amazon on your Android.

How do I download Amazon Prime on PC?

To use Amazon Prime Video on PC, you can either go to Prime Video on Amazon’s website and download it through there, or download the Amazon Prime Video app through the Microsoft Store.

