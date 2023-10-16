World Defenders codes October 2023

It's time to defend your world with our list of all the latest Roblox World Defenders codes, offering plenty of gems, coins, and more.

Defending your entire world is really rewarding, but is super hard work. So, to help you out on your heroic mission in this tower defence-style Roblox experience, we’ve gathered this list of all the latest World Defenders codes. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to snag every reward.

Active World Defenders codes

Here’s all of the new World Defenders codes:

  • COSMO – 100 cosmic gems
  • COBRA – 150 coins
  • TIKTOK1000 – 100 gems
  • AGIFT – 100 gems
  • CHRISTMAS – 100 gems
  • 150K – 150 gems
  • NOTIGANG – 100 gems
  • TWEETTWEET – 50 gems
  • TWITTER1 – 50 gems
  • FREEMONEY – 100 gems
  • COINRAIN – 150 gems
  • YAY – 25 gems
  • 125K – 100 coins
  • 100K – 100 coins

How do I redeem my World Defenders codes?

Redeeming your World Defenders codes is easy, just follow these simple steps.

  • Launch World Defenders in Roblox
  • Tap the codes button to the left of the screen
  • Type or paste your code into the textbox
  • Hit verify
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:

  • SQUIDDOLL21
  • BOO2
  • BOO

What are World Defenders codes?

World Defenders codes are freebies given out by the developer, Spectral Roblox, to help you on your mission to defend your world. Spectral Roblox usually releases new codes to celebrate real-world events and holidays, or when the game reaches certain milestones, such as a new update or a specific number of likes. So be sure to give the game a big old thumbs up and bookmark this page to make sure you snag all those goodies.

