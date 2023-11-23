Nekomiya – Zenless Zone Zero

If you like to play as a cute catgirl in your gacha games, Zenless Zone Zero’s Nekomiya Mana is the one for you. This character is very mischievous and according to her Hoyolab bio has had many ‘curiosity killed the cat’ moments. She wields a weapon that looks a bit like an extra deadly box cutter, and you better watch out, cause this kitty got claws.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Nekomiya.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Nekomiya?

Nekomiya is a member of the Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House, alongside Nicole, Billy, and Anby. According to her Hoyolab intro, once you get to know her you may be surprised to find she’s hiding something behind that cheerful exterior.

Hoyoverse also showed her off via Twitter, letting everyone know that her nickname is Nekomata.

Who are Nekomiya’s voice actors?

Huā líng is Nekomiya’s Chinese VA, she doesn’t have too many credits to her name but has appeared in Naruto. Hara Sayuri voices Nekomiya in Japanese, and she also plays Z36 in Azur Land and Rinwell in Tales of Arise.

We should find out her English VA very soon, so stay tuned for those details.

What is the best Nekomiya build?

As we mentioned above, Nekomiya wields a box cutter-esque weapon, but we didn’t tell you she performs slash damage with a physical element. In the first closed beta, we learned that her talents and skills have names such as ‘Claw Swipe’ and ‘Sharpen Claws’, so we think her fists may cause more damage than her deadly blade.

We can’t wait to try Nekomiya out in the second closed beta, but we don’t have any information on her best build just yet. We’ll update this guide very soon to let you know the best way to use her.

