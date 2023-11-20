Zenless Zone Zero Billy

Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy casts a striking figure with white hair, robotic features, and a stunning leather jacket. But what do we know about this upcoming playable character? Read on to find out how he deals damage, what build we recommend, and more.

Here’s everything you know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy?

Billy Kid is a battle android made from lost technology, who sports a snazzy red leather jacket and is described as ‘handsome’ – if robotic men are your thing. He kind of gives us Deadpool vibes with his fun personality and storytelling in his trailer. He’s armed with ‘the girls’ – two custom-made, high-caliber revolvers that he uses in each fight.

Along with Anby, Nekomiya, and Nicole, Billy is part of the Cunning Hares – or the Gentle House – a human resource dispatch agency and one of the factions in Zenless Zone Zero where you can employ characters.

Who are Billy’s voice actors?

Billy is voiced by Yū Hayashi in Japanese, known for Kingdom Hearts and Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chen Runqiu in Chinese. As soon as we find out voice actors in more languages, we’ll add them right here.

What is the best Billy build?

Billy deals pierce damage with the physical element using his revolvers. You can see him in action in some footage from Gamescom 2023 right here. Information from previous beta tests shows us that Billy gains invulnerability while using his special attack and dodge move, and can target more than one enemy at a time.

Each character in Zenless Zone Zero can equip disk drives, which appear to be similar to Genshin Impact’s artifacts and Honkai Star Rail’s relics. Ahead of the beta, we can’t say for sure which stats to arm Billy with, but we’ll keep this page up-to-date.

