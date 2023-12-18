The best alien games on Switch and mobile

Look, I love aliens, and I really love alien games. But I’m not talking about the movie (Alien is better, don’t @ me). I’m talking about extra-terrestrial little guys, from greys, xenomorphs, Paul, E.T., to everything in between. Luckily there are many alien games for everyone to enjoy, so this list has the best of the bunch and is ready to probe a huge pile of recommendations straight into your brain. Strap in, as we go where no gamer has gone before.

Alien Isolation – Nintendo Switch and mobile

Alien (and Aliens, I love them both, honestly) are perfect films, but the many attempts since to recapture the magic are all…lacking. Luckily, where the movies miss the mark, one game succeeds. Alien Isolation is set years after the events of Alien, and you play as Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda. The young woman must explore an abandoned spacecraft after she responds to a distress call, but things quickly go wrong.

While some Alien games try to recapture the action of Aliens, Isolation instead is a cramped, dark, and terrifying game of cat and mouse. The Xenomorph is a true monster, and the feeling of dread from even the tiniest glimpse is unparalleled. If you have the stomach for it, this is the purest version of the Alien franchise outside of the (only) two good movies.

XCOM 2 Collection – Nintendo Switch and mobile

As the late Olivia Newton-John said (I think), let’s get tactical, tactical! XCOM 2 puts you in charge of Earth’s last defense as aliens land and attempt to turn the population into mincemeat.

Much like Fire Emblem, you control your units over a grid-based level, and when units fall, they’re gone for good. You can even name your soldiers after your mates, though it’s a bit awkward when you have to explain to Gary that an alien grey has annihilated him.

Destroy All Humans – Nintendo Switch

If there’s a game that does what it says on the tin, this is it. Destroy All Humans lets you live out your alien invasion fantasy, as you put the terror in extra-terrestrial, and explore 1950s America with an array of out-of-this-world weaponry.

Playing as Crypto-137, it’s your job to overthrow the government, and luckily you can have some fun while you do it thanks to the game’s abundance of charm and quirky humor.

No More Heroes 3 – Nintendo Switch

Suda-51 and Grasshopper bring it home in the trilogy capper, as No More Heroes 3 is just as wild, wacky, and downright weird as the previous two entries.

Travis is on a mission to stop an alien invasion, and this involves taking out the best assassins in the galaxy. We awarded it a solid 8/10 in our No More Heroes 3 review, but you can also read our Suda-51 interview for even greater insight into what makes the game tick.

In Other Waters – Nintendo Switch

Looking for something more contemplative and serene? In Other Waters is a masterclass in minimalism, and the sci-fi narrative speaks to the marine biologist in my heart.

Playing as a scientist exploring an alien world, you navigate the oceans of another planet, and the findings lead to a bigger mystery. You spend most of your time looking at menus, but the UI, visuals, and incredible score all help to keep me hooked until the end.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy – Nintendo Switch

There was a time when Crysis ruled the FPS world, used to test PCs and show off what ‘next generation’ visuals truly were. Well, now you can carry the gorgeous FPS adventure in your pocket (if you have big pockets) with the entire Crysis trilogy on Switch. As aliens invade North Korea, you are a super-soldier with an impressive set of weapons who just might be able to turn the tide.

Among Us – Nintendo Switch and mobile

I know, I know. You probably know all about Among Us, as the popular multiplayer game continues to take over popular culture, even appearing in movies. But just in case… imagine John Carpenter’s The Thing on a spaceship, and you and your friends take turns being the crewmate or the alien imposter. There’s a reason it’s so popular, as Among Us is a riot with the right group, and everyone should play it at least once.

Well, beam me up folks, because this alien games guide is over.