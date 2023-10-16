Basketball Legends codes October 2023

Basketball Legends codes can help you to shoot those three-pointers. In this Roblox experience, as the name indicates, you get to hit the court and play basketball. Like in real life, you play on a team of five and can jump into a game at the click of a button, though you can also take a bit more time and select the perfect match for you.

Here are all of the new Basketball Legends codes:

friday13effects – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) friday13skins – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) friday13banner – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) SPOOKY – rewards

– rewards 50KLIKES – 10k coins

– 10k coins 40KLIKES – 10k coins

– 10k coins coinboost – double coins boost

Expired codes:

REWARDS

LOBCITY

BOOST

20KLIKES

SKINS

CHEESY

COINS

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

1KLIKES

Sorry

What are Basketball Legends codes?

Thanks to the developer, InfinitySports, Basketball Legends codes offer up a variety of in-game goodies. New ones tend to arise alongside new milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with all the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Basketball Legends codes?

To redeem Basketball Legends codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Fire up Basketball Legends

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Basketball Legends codes.