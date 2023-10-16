Basketball Legends codes October 2023

Roblox Basketball Legends codes are great if you need an extra boost when it comes to showing off your skills against other players on the court.

October 16, 2023: We added three new Basketball Legends codes

Basketball Legends codes can help you to shoot those three-pointers. In this Roblox experience, as the name indicates, you get to hit the court and play basketball. Like in real life, you play on a team of five and can jump into a game at the click of a button, though you can also take a bit more time and select the perfect match for you.

Here are all of the new Basketball Legends codes:

  • friday13effects – rewards (new!)
  • friday13skins – rewards (new!)
  • friday13banner  – rewards (new!)
  • SPOOKY – rewards
  • 50KLIKES – 10k coins
  • 40KLIKES – 10k coins
  • coinboost – double coins boost

Expired codes:

  • REWARDS
  • LOBCITY
  • BOOST
  • 20KLIKES
  • SKINS
  • CHEESY
  • COINS
  • 10KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES
  • 1KLIKES
  • Sorry

What are Basketball Legends codes?

Thanks to the developer, InfinitySports, Basketball Legends codes offer up a variety of in-game goodies. New ones tend to arise alongside new milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with all the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Basketball Legends codes?

To redeem Basketball Legends codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Fire up Basketball Legends
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Basketball Legends codes. If you want to keep shooting hoops, head to the court with our list of the best basketball games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

