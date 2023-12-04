The best AT&T phones in 2023

Whether you’re new to the network or looking to upgrade your current device, we’ve found the best AT&T phones that the carrier provides. AT&T features on our list of the best cell phone providers in the US, offering a decent range of plans if you don’t mind browsing, plus physical stores should you want face-to-face customer service.

We’ve picked the best AT&T phones for this list based on the company’s reception. AT&T hasn’t moved as quickly into 5G coverage for the best 5G phones as others, so we recommend getting a phone that can support the new 3.45GHz 5G – that includes the Galaxy S23 lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro Max on this list. Check AT&T’s wireless coverage across the US to find out how well your area is covered.

As AT&T is a US-based telecoms service, all of the best AT&T phones are ready and waiting stateside.

Here are the best AT&T phones:

1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best phone on AT&T overall.

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs:

Display 6.7″ 120HZ Super Retina XDR OLED (1290 x 2796) Battery 4,441 mAh Chipset Apple A17 Pro RAM 8GB Storage 256GB-1TB

Pros

Gorgeous display

Great performance

Excellent camera

Cons

Expensive

Locked to iOS

One of the best phones on the market right now is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. For one, it has a unique chipset that rivals Samsung. It’s powerful enough for playing games and streaming films and TV shows, with the super retina XDR OLED display offering a crisp experience.

You can also get up to 1TB of memory with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a storage capacity that few devices match (apart from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra). If you enjoy photography, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a stellar choice. With a 48MP main camera that adds more detail to your photographs and a 12MP selfie camera, it’s only overshadowed by the Samsung S23 Ultra and its gigantic 200MP resolution main camera.

If you love mobile gaming, it’s fair to say that an Apple device is a good choice for Apple Arcade as it features some fantastic titles, all of which look beautiful and run smoothly on this powerhouse of a device. Get inspired with our list of the best Apple Arcade games.

Here’s our full iPhone 15 Pro Max review for more of our thoughts.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The best AT&T phone for photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs:

Display 6.8″ 120Hz AMOLED (1440 x 3088) Battery 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8/12GB Storage 256GB-1TB

Pros

Incredible camera

Can capture 8K video

Great display

Cons

So large it might stick out of your pocket

Very expensive

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a terrific flagship phone that brings together the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines. The camera array is one of the best in the entire market, and Samsung’s computational photography features even help you to edit and fix your photos once taken.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is perfect for streamers and content creators, thanks to its 8K video capabilities. When you combine that with the excellent chipset, RAM, and memory, you have an excessively powerful phone in your hands.

If you’re into mobile gaming, just imagine how smoothly the likes of Genshin Impact runs – thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset – never mind how gorgeous it looks with a luscious 120Hz AMOLED screen. Better still, the 5000 mAh battery and fast charge mean you can rely on this smartphone for long gaming sessions and can trust it to last you the day.

To get a cell phone of this caliber, you’re looking at a large price tag, regardless of where you purchase it. So, if you have the funds to spare, make no mistake, this is a terrific device, but if you want something that’s more modest, this isn’t the phone for you.

We have a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review if you want to read more of our thoughts.

3. Google Pixel 7

The best mid-range AT&T phone.

Google Pixel 7 specs:

Display 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Battery 4355 mAh Chipset Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB Storage 128-256GB

Pros

Reasonably priced for the specs

Google’s photo featured

Stylish design

Cons

Not as powerful as other phones

Can’t capture 8K videos

The Google Pixel 7 is a middle-of-the-road smartphone. For its price, you do get a decent device that ticks a number of boxes; a great camera, charging speeds, and a bright AMOLED display (though at 6.3 inches, it has one of the smaller screens on this list). Still, it’s bigger than the vanilla iPhone 14, and that costs more money.

While the camera doesn’t quite reach the heights of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Google Pixel 7 still has an impressive piece of kit, as you can capture 4K images and videos at 1080p with 60 fps. The 90Hz screen refresh rate is decent, too.

If you’re after a phone with a reasonable budget that has a good camera, quick charging, and a lovely bright screen, look no further than the Google Pixel 7. Discover more devices with our best Google Pixel phones guide.

4. iPhone 13

Best mid-range AT&T gaming phone.

iPhone 13 specs:

Display Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1” (1170 x 2532) Battery 3240 mAh Chipset Apple A15 Bionic RAM 4GB Storage 128-512GB

Pros

Access to Apple Arcade games

Nice display

Can have the most recent OS software

Cons

An older model

60Hz refresh rate

Not as powerful as other phones on the market

Other devices on this list outpower the iPhone 13, however, it’s a very well-priced option because it’s not the latest flagship. It’s more than capable of running the best Apple Arcade games, and the best AT&T phone for gaming because it’s cheaper than both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Why pay more if all you’re after is a cell phone that is good for gaming as well as everyday use? The iPhone 13 takes well-balanced and sharp images, even if it doesn’t quite match the caliber of Apple’s most recent flagship device, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra that’s capable of 8K video.

The iPhone 13 is nearly two years old but continues to keep up to date with the latest OS systems, meaning it’s currently upgradable to iOS 16.5 and is set to reach iOS 17, too. In short, you still get the most updated software Apple offers.

Internal storage extends up to 512GB with the iPhone 13, and that’s more than enough to play your favorite mobile games. Plus, though the chipset is two generations behind, it’s still a good bit of kit that helps to ensure a smooth experience when playing games.

The iPhone 13 isn’t the best gaming phone overall, but if it’s a reasonable gaming phone you want, the iPhone 13 will suit you well. Consider the fact that it’s two years old, especially if you like to be up to date with the latest tech.

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The best budget AT&T phone.

Samsung Galaxy A14 specs:

Display 6.6″ 90HZ PLS LCD (1080 x 2408) Battery 5000 mAh Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 700 RAM 4/6GB Storage 64/128GB

Pros

5G connectivity

Holds charge well

Cons

Bland design

Unremarkable in most ways

Low on storage

The Samsung Galaxy A14 isn’t going to win a specs competition, but it’s by far the most affordable phone on this list, costing several hundred dollars less than major flagships. It’s also 5G compatible, giving you access to faster and more reliable data speeds on the cheap.

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A14 comes in one solid black color and lacks any real innovation in its appearance. The RAM and storage are also at the lower end for both, which is another consequence of a device in this price bracket. It’s enough for the casual day-to-day usage you’d expect from a handset under $200.

The chipset is none too impressive either, it can run games, but it’s not likely to be as smooth as a phone that boasts Snapdragon tech (especially those with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets). The Mediatek Dimensity 700 gear can still scratch that gaming itch, just don’t expect it to compete with the best Samsung phones.

One major benefit of this smartphone is the 5000 mAh battery that can hold a charge well, making it a great pick for everyday use. It’s in a league of its own for the price and is a good first phone, which is why we’ve picked it as the best budget option from AT&T.

Check out our Samsung Galaxy A14 review to learn more.

How we chose the best AT&T phones

There’s a lot to consider when you buy a new phone, and with so many options out in the market, it’s vital to know why you should buy one smartphone over another. The first thing we take into consideration is the price and whether or not the device justified its price tag, as well as whether or not it goes above and beyond its competition in the same bracket.

Next, there’s the battery, because what good is an amazing chipset, matched with RAM and storage, if your phone doesn’t live long enough to actually make use of those features? Speaking of the chipset, RAM, and storage, if you take mobile gaming seriously, these are things that can determine what sort of experience a device can offer you.

We pay attention to whether or not they can give you a great gaming experience, as well as solid general use. Smartphone photography is also a huge selling point for content creators, streamers, and general snappers, so we’ll also make sure that different levels are catered for with the latest phones.

We spend weeks testing phones in real life and benchmarking them before we make a recommendation. If you want to know how we test devices for all of the aforementioned features.

Are AT&T phones good?

The simple answer is yes, AT&T phones are good, given that the provider offers all the latest flagship devices. AT&T offers phone plans from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola, giving you the option of the best Android phone and the best gaming iPhone.

If you decide that you don’t want to go through AT&T to get a new device, check out what the competition is doing with the best Verizon phones and best T-Mobile phones.

Alternatively, if you know what type of smartphone you’re after but want to narrow down your options, read through our best budget gaming phones, best foldable phones, and best 4G phones buying guides.