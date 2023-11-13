Best iPhone 13 Pro cases 2023

Dropping a heap of money on an iPhone 13 pro is all well and dandy – until you drop that iPhone 13 pro too! These days, mobile phones are a staple in day-to-day life, but they’re pretty fragile pieces of kit, which is why we’ve put together this list of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to help you keep your device safe no matter what.

Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro cases in 2023:

Mous Limitless 4.0

Best protection iPhone 13 Pro case.

Pros:

Ultimate drop and shock protection

MagSafe charging compatible

Rugged, refined design

Cons:

A bit pricey

Limited color options

If you’re a bit clumsy and want that ultimate protection for your iPhone 13 pro, our top pick for the best protective case is the Mous Limitless 4.0. Built with innovative, impact-absorbing AiroShock technology and made up of multiple layers of strong, rigid materials, the Limitless 4.0 offers ultimate drop and shock protection. It also features raised edges for superior screen protection, so you won’t have to worry about cracks any time soon.

Mous promises that it tests the Limitless 4.0 in extreme conditions, far beyond anything you’re likely to put your phone case through, so you can have confidence that it’s up to the task of your day-to-day life. Reviews also note that it’s highly durable and long-lasting, so despite its high price, it should save you some cash in cracked screens and case replacements.

The Mous Limitless 4.0’s designs are generally shaped by the material you choose – be it bamboo, walnut wood, white acetate, or carbon fiber. Unfortunately, this means that there aren’t that many different colors or patterns for you to choose from, and no matter what you generally end up with a pretty minimalist look. But, if you’re willing to sacrifice funky designs in favor of top-notch protection, this is the case for you – just check out the Amazon reviews if you don’t believe us!

Casetify Bounce MagSafe

Best custom iPhone 13 Pro case.

Pros:

Wide range of customizable designs

Phone charm slot

Six-times military standard drop height protection

MagSafe charging compatible

Cons:

Expensive

Added bulk on corners

Availability can be problematic

We’ve all heard of Casetify by now – whether it’s your favorite YouTuber harking on about their sponsorship, or that one friend who won’t stop talking about the super cool design on their case. But are they really that good? Yes. Yes, they are.

Casetify offers a dizzyingly wide range of designs for just about every modern phone and even allows options for you to customize them yourself. The Casetify Bounce MagSafe cases offer maximum shock absorption from all angles, 13ft drop protection, a DEFENSIFY anti-bacterial coating that eliminates 99% of bacteria and are made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials.

They’re MagSafe charging compatible, have a phone charm slot allowing for even more customization, and you can even add extra accessories to your order including a pro impact anti-blue screen protector, a snappy grip phone stand, or a cross-body strap – at an additional cost, of course.

On the downside, the Casetify Bounce MagSafe cases are pretty expensive, and the bounce bumpers on the corners add a bit of extra bulk to your phone which isn’t always ideal. They’re also pretty popular, so many designs are often out of stock, meaning you may have to sign up to a waiting list before you can get the case you want. But, if you’re willing to wait and fork out the cash, you’re sure to get a cool case up to the task of protecting your precious phone.

Otterbox Frē Series

Best waterproof iPhone 13 Pro case.

Pros:

Waterproof protection

Built-in screen protector

MagSafe charging compatible

Cons:

Expensive

A bit bulky

Limited color options

Okay, so what if you’re not only worried about dropping your phone on the floor, but dropping it in water, too? Even with the iPhone 13 pro’s one-meter water protection, sometimes it truly feels like the ol’ H2O is a phone’s arch nemesis – and yet everyone wants to take pictures by the pool or at the beach sometimes. Luckily, the Otterbox Frē series cases are here to give you a little extra protection from the elements.

Featuring sealed port covers and a built-in screen protector, the Frē Series cases offer up to two meters of waterproof protection, while also boasting the ability to withstand any drops or falls along the way.

It’s a bit bulky and quite pricey, and unfortunately only comes in a few colors. But with that extra meter of water protection, the handy screen protector, and the soft padding around the edges, it may just prevent your next trip to the beach from becoming a horror story.

Spigen Mag Armor

Best budget iPhone 13 Pro case.

Pros:

Affordable

Sturdy

Slim and slick design

MagSafe charging compatible

Cons:

Not as durable as other rugged phone cases

No longer features a flip stand

If you’re looking for a durable case that doesn’t break the bank, then we recommend the Spigen Mag Armor. For such a cheap case, it’s a big bonus that it still features MagSafe charging compatibility.

It’s a slim and surprisingly sturdy piece of kit, and its matt black design is slick and simplistic. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come in other colors at the moment, and the iPhone 13 pro version lacks the little kickstand that elevated the older version.

Alternatively, Sprigen also has a line of Ultra Hybrid cases that come in a few different colors, and you can dish out an extra $5 or so to get a MagFit version to ensure it’s compatible with MagSafe charging. They’re slim, climate pledge friendly, and quite durable, all for a pretty low price. You can check them out here:

Keep in mind that many reviews note the Spigen Ultra Hybrid cases’ clear plastic does have a tendency to discolor after a while, and its surface can scratch pretty easily. But for the price, it’s a simple but effective little case that’s certainly capable of protecting your phone.

Overall, Sprigen is a good brand to look at if you’re on the hunt for an affordable case coming in at under $30. Browse the full range on the Amazon Sprigen store.

BookBook

Best iPhone 13 Pro flip case

Pros:

Unique design

MagSafe charging compatible

Detachable inner case

Doubles as a kickstand

Interior wallet slots for cards

Cons:

Bulky

Expensive

Look, I know, I know – flip cases (sometimes called ‘wallet cases’, though these can also be a whole different thing) are out of style. But if you’re like me and want an extra layer of protection for your screen on top of a screen protector, while also having a case that doubles as a wallet and stand, then the security of a flip case might just be the ticket.

It can be pretty hard to find a good flip case in this day and age – especially a quality one that won’t start to flake or fall apart quickly. You can find some pretty cheap ones that aren’t made out of leather on Amazon like the Sheldon Folio case for $25.99, but if you’re looking for a truly premium, real leather option, we recommend the BookBook.

The BookBook case is a quirky choice, with the crease designed to look like the spine of an old book. It’s crafted from premium leather and features a magnetic detachable inner case that’s MagSafe charging compatible. The case also doubles as a kickstand and features a spacious wallet for your important cards, ID, etc. It closes via a 30-millimeter magnetic tab, and its hardback cover is perfect for protecting your phone from scratches and impacts.

It’s a bit bulky, but having a two-in-one flip case and shell in a uniquely designed package is definitely a plus, and the book-style spine is sure to be a conversation starter when out and about.

LeatherSafe Pocket Book Pro

Best runner-up iPhone 13 Pro flip case

Pros:

MagSafe charging compatible

Made of premium leather and hardwood

25-year leather warranty

Can fit four to six cards

Cons:

Expensive

MagSafe charging cut-out detracts from slick design

If the BookBook isn’t your style, you can check out the LeatherSafe Pocket Book for a similar price. Instead of the usual magnetic clip, the LeatherSafe Pocket Book comes with a wallet-esque elastic strap to keep it closed, making it look like a truly smooth piece of kit. As Pad&Quill’s most compact wallet case, it’s super slim, adding only about 0.5” to the overall thickness of your phone, while still having enough capacity for four to six cards.

It boasts a real leather and hardwood combination, and comes with a 25-year leather warranty. It also has an interesting cut-out in the back to make it compatible with MagSafe charging – this does look a little odd if you’re hoping for an overall slick design, but we think it’s kinda funky. The LeatherSafe Pocket Book Pro is hard to find outside of the official Pad & Quill website, but the company does ship worldwide via FedEx, with a general time estimate of 5-7 days.

How we chose the best iPhone 13 pro cases

When it comes to picking the right iPhone 13 pro case, we know that everyone’s needs are different, which is why we offer such a wide variety of categories, from budget options to the most durable.

We also take into account the main factors that make an iPhone case great. A great case shouldn’t be too bulky where possible, be very durable so your phone is always protected, have different colors and custom designs available so they reflect your personality, and have MagSafe charging compatibility. Beyond that, we also take price and budget into account, and like to ensure that our picks offer the best value for money.

If you’re interested in our full tech and hardware process, you can check out our how we test page to find out more.

