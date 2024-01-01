The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases 2024

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is part of Apple’s latest flagship lineup, and if you’ve got your hands on this expensive and impressive smartphone, we’ll help you find the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases to protect your new device and keep it looking swish.

We’ve used hundreds of iPhone cases over the years, and while Apple’s official options are always a safe bet, brands like Mous, Otterbox, and Casetify have appeared on the scene with fun styles, colors, and designs.

But which one to buy? The iPhone 15 Pro Max is made from muted titanium, and getting a bright case makes it more personalized. On the other hand, if you like the brushed metal look, a clear case will prevent scuffs and scratches while still showing off the phone’s subtle design.

Some iPhone 15 Pro Max cases also have camera covers, screen protectors, and straps – which are ideal for the larger size of the Pro Max. We’d also recommend getting a MagSafe-compatible case if that’s how you usually charge your device.

If you’ve got a different iPhone 15, check the best iPhone 15 Plus cases and the best iPhone 15 Pro cases. If you haven’t ordered the new iPhone yet, make sure you check out our best iPhone 15 deals guide to find a good price.

The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases in 2024:

1. Apple Silicone case

The simplest iPhone 15 Pro Max case.

Pros:

Multiple colors on offer

MagSafe compatible

Lightweight

Cons:

Apple price tag

Not as sturdy as other cases

If there’s one thing you can guarantee with Apple, it’s quality, and that’s not just with its hardware but accessories, too. So, it makes sense that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case is one of the best in the market for the pricey cell phone. You don’t want to part with over $1,000 and not protect your phone. However, despite the fact it’s silicone, you still have to part with a bit of money as Apple products are never ‘cheap.’

However, unlike other silicone cases, Apple does line its silicone cases with microfiber, which offers extra protection that third-party silicone cases often don’t. This means extra protection should you drop your phone. Plus, with a silicone case, you can choose from multiple colors, and the Apple iPhone Pro Max Silicone Case has eight for you to choose from, including Storm Blue, Guava, Light Pink, Winter Blue, Orange Sorbet, and more.

2. OtterBox Symmetry Series

The best thin iPhone 15 Pro Max case.

Pros:

Thin design

Great grip

Cons:

Boring design

Doesn’t feature a built-in screen protector

OtterBox has a reputation for making premium phone cases that you can rely on, and that remains the case with its OtterBox Symmetry Series cases for iPhone 15 Pro Max. Featuring drop+ that puts it just ahead of military standard cases in terms of drop height, the case is ultra-thin, so you don’t have to worry about a bulky case making an already large device more difficult to fit in your pocket.

Furthermore, the case features reinforced corners for better shock absorbtion should your phone slip out of your hand. However, this comes at the cost of a built-in screen protector, though you can always add a screen protector to your order. As far as phone cases go, the OtterBox Symmetry Series lacks much style, but with reasonable protection at a reasonable price, it’s not the end of the world to not have an overly colorful phone case.

3. Casetify Bounce Case

The best iPhone 15 Pro Max case for design.

Pros:

A lot of customization options

Great protection

Cons:

Hefty price tag

Bulky

Casetify is by far the best company for cases in terms of creativity and customization. There are hundreds of ways you can design your case so that it’s unique to you. Besides being able to express yourself with all of the customizations, you can be sure that your phone is perfectly safe in this case, as the Casetify Bounce Case features extra protection at the corners, alongside the raised bezel for screen protection and eco-shock material.

The case is also compatible with wireless charging and is MagSafe compatible. Of course, all this premium and quality goodness comes at a price. Casetify is very expensive, especially when compared to other cases on the market. Furthermore, the great protection and extra insurance in the corners means that the case is bulky, and given how big the iPhone Pro Max is, you may struggle to get it in your pocket with a Casetify Bounce Case.

4. Torro Leather Wallet Case

The best iPhone 15 Pro Max wallet case.

Pros:

Has a wallet for your cards

Slick design

Built-in stand

Cons:

Pricier than other cases on the market

Not compatible with MagSafe

Sometimes, you just don’t have the space for your wallet and phone, and it’s always risky to carry your card around in your pocket, so why not combine your wallet and phone? With the Torro Leather Wallet Case, you can do exactly that. It offers good protection to your phone while also enabling you to take your cards and cash notes with you without a wallet.

Furthermore, you can make use of a built-in stand, which is perfect if you like to watch videos or play idle games on your phone. The leather and multiple color choices also make for a very slick design, though the leather also means that this isn’t a vegan-friendly phone case, and it’s a bit more expensive than other cases on the market. Finally, if you like to make the most out of wireless charging and MaSafe, you’re unable to do that with the Torro Leather Wallet Case. You’d have to remove your phone each time you want to charge wirelessly.

5. Rhinoshield x Dragon Ball Clear Case

The best iPhone 15 Pro Max case for anime fans.

Pros:

Multiple Dragon Ball designs

MagSafe compatible

Surpasses US military drop test

Cons:

Not as protective as other cases

Expensive

If you’re an anime fan with a particular fondness for Dragon Ball, you can express that love with a Rhinoshield x Dragon Ball iPhone 15 Pro Max phone case. You can choose from multiple designs (and even check out other anime collaborations), all of which give your phone a kickass appearance. Better yet, you can get a MagSafe-compatible version of the case (for roughly $8 extra) and be happy with the knowledge that the case surpasses the US military drop-test at 3.5m.

However, while this case offers some protection, it doesn’t protect your screen, so you need to purchase a screen protector separately. Furthermore, it’s one of the more expensive cases on this list, and given that Casetify often has collaborations with anime and various other IPs, you may find it’s worth spending an extra couple of bucks for a case that offers outstanding protection.

How we chose the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

Honestly, cases can be quite subjective, but we can all agree that they need to offer protection. So, with that in mind, we consider just how well a case can defend your phone against potential drops and scrapes. We also take into consideration the design of these cases, as you may well want a wallet case, a colorful case, or one that focuses on its design and aesthetic.

Of course, we understand that everyone has a different budget, so we also consider the cost when determining whether or not a case deserves a spot on this list. If you want to know how we test actual phones, make sure you check out our article. We do all we can to make sure you get the best suggestions.

