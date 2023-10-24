What’s that coming over the hill? Oh, it’s a Bramblin, the grass- and ghost-type tumbleweed Pokémon. Appearing in Scarlet and Violet, the Bramblin evolution method isn’t particularly obvious, so we’re here to help. For starters, you need to grab yourself the titular ‘mon – you can find it making its way lazily across the Asado Desert area of Paldea.

Brush up on your knowledge of grass Pokémon weaknesses and ghost Pokémon weaknesses to keep Bramblin safe on your team, and check out how to perform a Wurmple evolution while you’re here.

Let’s roll into our Bramblin evolution guide.

How do I evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast?

To get your grassy, ghosty friend evolved, you need to follow some simple instructions. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokédex has a few different Pokémon that evolve with strange methods related to walking them around – Bramblin included.

To start, get your Bramblin out to walk with you using the Let’s Go! Feature

Walk a total of 1,000 steps in the game

Level up your Bramblin, and it should evolve into Brambleghast

Annoyingly, there’s no pedometer or any real way to count your steps, so this evolution may take some trial and error before your Bramblin decides to evolve.

Can I evolve Bramblin in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, Bramblin and Brambleghast are not in Pokémon Go… yet. As soon as Niantic adds the tumbleweed Pokémon, we’ll update you on how to evolve it in the mobile game, too.

