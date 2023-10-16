Wurmple evolution guide

Welcome, all you burgeoning bug catchers – today’s lesson involves the Wurmple evolution stages. This small, red, caterpillar-like critter can evolve into two Pokémon, leading to two final outcomes with stark differences. It’s simple to get them to evolve, but let’s see if there is a trick to adding both to your Pokédex as quickly as you can.

How do I evolve Wurmple?

Let’s see how to evolve this little wormy guy into all of its possible evolutions. The two possible chains of evolution are as follows:

Wurmple – Cascoon – Dustox

Wurmple – Silcoon – Beautifly

Wurmple evolves into Silcoon or Cascoon starting at level seven, and then they evolve again at level ten into the butterfly Pokémon Beautifly, or the moth Pokémon, Dustox.

Silcoon and Cascoon’s evolution isn’t quite random, but it relies on the hidden personality value of each Pokémon. You can’t see this or check it in any way, though, so it’s essentially a random pick of whether you get Silcoon or Cascoon when evolving a wee Wurmple.

How do I evolve Wurmple in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, in Pokémon Go the chance to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon is also a coin flip. There are no tricks to sway the decision, you must let fate decide which bug you’re gonna get. Thankfully, evolving Wurmple is relatively cheap, costing only 12 Wurmple candies. If you find a spot where they reliably spawn, you can get both evolutions pretty easily.

Once you have a Silcoon or Cascoon, it costs 50 candy to evolve them into Beautifly or Dustox.

