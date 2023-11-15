Roblox Brookhaven is a hustling bustling place to be, and one of the most popular experiences on the gaming platform. Still, if you haven’t been down to Brookhaven yet, you might wonder what all the fuss is about. So, we’ve put together this guide detailing all you need to know about Roblox’s busiest town, and what you can do to keep yourself entertained if you do feel like taking a visit.

What is Brookhaven?

With over 20 billion visits, Brookhaven is one of the most popular titles on the Roblox platform. In terms of gameplay, it’s essentially a lifestyle simulator with a school to attend, jobs to work, cars to drive, and plenty of fellow Robloxians to meet. You can compare Brookhaven to other Roblox titles like Welcome to Bloxburg or MeepCity, or even The Sims, as you go about your second daily life making friends and exploring the town.

Is Roblox Brookhaven safe for kids?

While one of Roblox’s more kid-friendly experiences, it’s still worth keeping an eye on any little ones you have playing Brookhaven. There’s a highlight with Brookhaven in that it doesn’t introduce a secondary token or monetisation method, there’s just Robux, so you don’t have to worry about little ones getting confused with in-game currencies. Just remember to turn parental controls on for this one, and there is a social element that some older players enjoy.

What is Roblox Brookhaven premium?

As with many games, there is the option to pick up a Roblox Brookhaven premium pass. This pass allows you access to VIP houses, vehicles, and items for the cost of 275 Robux. Whether it’s worth picking up depends on how much time you spend playing Brookhaven, but some have commented on a lack of content for premium players, so it might be worth saving your currency.

There you have it, all you need to know about Roblox Brookhaven to decide if it's worth trying out.