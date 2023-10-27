Steel Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

Be steel, my beating heart. It’s time to learn what the steel Pokémon weakness is. Some of the best ‘mon out there fall under the steel-type. Just look at Dialga, Steelix, Aggron, Goodra (Hisuian), and Aegislash. They’re all badass and can cause some serious damage to their opponents. So, whether you come up against them or want them on your team, it’s a good idea to know the steel-type weakness to defeat them, lest you be stuck in a never-ending conundrum of steel or no steel.

If you do want a steel-type on your team, our steel Pokémon guide can help you decide which one. We also have fire Pokémon, grass Pokémon, electric Pokémon, water Pokémon, dark Pokémon, and ghost Pokémon guides if you want to see what other ‘mon from the Pokédex make a great addition to any team.

Anywho, onto what the steel Pokémon weakness is.

What are steel Pokémon weaknesses?

While Steel Pokémon are effective against a few types, they do have their share of weaknesses too. Steel ‘mon are weak against fire, fighting, and ground-types. Unsurprisingly, fire ‘mon can turn up the heat to melt their opponent away, while ground- and fighting-types are ready to knock steel Pokémon into the middle of next week.

To discover how to beat these three types, give our fire Pokémon weakness, ground Pokémon weakness, and fighting Pokémon weakness guides a read.

Steel Pokémon counters

It goes without saying that the best counters for steel Pokémon are creatures that fall under one of the three types above. Such examples include:

Garchomp

Arcanine

Lucario

Charizard

Each of them fall under either the fire, ground, or fighting-types, meaning they can not only cause some serious damage but take considerably less damage, too. As ever, do be wary of potential secondary-types when choosing who to send into battle.

What are steel Pokémon resistances?

Sure, steel Pokémon have three weaknesses, but just look at how many types they’re truly resistant to. Still wondering whether or not one should be on your team?

Boy, that’s a lot of resistances, huh? Well, if you want to not only be resistant but strong against these ‘mon, you should check out our bug Pokémon weakness, grass Pokémon weakness, poison Pokémon weakness, rock Pokémon weakness, and fairy Pokémon weakness guides a read.

But why stop there? You might as well dive into our psychic Pokémon weakness, ice Pokémon weakness, flying Pokémon weakness, and dragon Pokémon weakness articles, too.

What are steel Pokémon strengths?

Ice Pokemon

Rock Pokémon

Fairy Pokémon

Steel Pokémon demolish ice, rock, and fairy Pokémon, meaning that creatures like Sylveon, Articuno, Golem, Onix, Dewgong, Clefable, and Rhydon are no match against your pokéballs of steel.

Well, there you have it. You now know what the steel Pokémon weakness is. Should you be in need of an antidote, it’s our normal Pokémon weakness guide that you should read. We do also have dark Pokémon weakness and ghost Pokémon weakness articles to help you against those that lurk in the shadows. We also have a electric Pokémon weakness and water Pokémon weakness guides if you want to cause a spark.