Celestial Ascension codes January 2024

If you need some assistance traveling the Immortal’s Path, we’re here to help with our Celestial Ascension codes guide. We’ve found all the working codes for this ninja quest-themed Roblox game to bag you a few extra spins and boost your chances of success.

Celestial Ascension codes

Active codes:

Sorry – five free spins (new!)

Sorry2 – 15 free spins (new!)

Expired codes:

christmas

What are Celestial Ascension codes?

Celestial Ascension codes are secret passwords that the developer, Mimo’s Studio, gives out to players. Codes usually coincide with special holidays or game updates and award you goodies like free spins to use in-game.

How do I redeem Celestial Ascension codes?

Redeeming Celestial Ascension codes is easy – all you need to do is:

Boot up Celestial Ascension on Roblox

Click on the Settings button on the left

Copy and paste a code from above into the box

Tap Enter

Enjoy your freebies!

