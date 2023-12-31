Celestial Ascension codes January 2024

Our list of Roblox Celestial Ascension codes will help you with your epic odyssey adventure along the Immortal’s Path to become the best ninja around.

If you need some assistance traveling the Immortal’s Path, we’re here to help with our Celestial Ascension codes guide. We’ve found all the working codes for this ninja quest-themed Roblox game to bag you a few extra spins and boost your chances of success.

Celestial Ascension codes

Active codes:

 

  • Sorry – five free spins (new!)
  • Sorry2 – 15 free spins (new!)

Expired codes:

  • christmas

What are Celestial Ascension codes?

Celestial Ascension codes are secret passwords that the developer, Mimo’s Studio, gives out to players. Codes usually coincide with special holidays or game updates and award you goodies like free spins to use in-game.

How do I redeem Celestial Ascension codes?

Redeeming Celestial Ascension codes is easy – all you need to do is:

  • Boot up Celestial Ascension on Roblox
  • Click on the Settings button on the left
  • Copy and paste a code from above into the box
  • Tap Enter
  • Enjoy your freebies!

That’s everything you need to know about Celestial Ascension codes. If you love a good gacha game like we do, check out our lists of Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes next.

