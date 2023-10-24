The best chicken games on mobile and Nintendo Switch

What came first – the egg, or the chicken games? We’re not sure either but we’ve got some opinions on which the best Switch and mobile games are that feature chickens and let you play as or with them. Now… let’s get cracking.

Bomb Chicken – Switch and mobile

Look at that adorable little round chicken. It would be funny if it started laying bombs instead of eggs, right? Well, that’s exactly what it does.

Bomb Chicken features a chicken changed by a freak accident, that now uses its powers to blast through platformer levels, use stacks of bombs to reach higher areas (because chickens can’t fly), and discover the dark secrets behind BFC – Blue Fried Chicken – the fast food conglomerate.

Stardew Valley – Switch and mobile

Perhaps you don’t want to be a chicken? Then we recommend a simple farming life in Stardew Valley, where the chickens are plentiful and the mayonnaise machines keep on turning. Your farm is your oyster, and you can build up the biggest egg-farming empire Pelican Town has ever seen if you want.

Don’t neglect the Void chickens, though – the mayonnaise may look nasty but it sells for a good price!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Switch

The beauty of Animal Crossing is that you can kind of play how you want, and in this case, you can create an island inhabited solely by chickens (aside from yourself and the friendly NPCs).

There are nine different chicken villagers to invite to your island, and with Bunny Day’s events, plenty of egg-themed furniture too for that egg-stra chickeny feel.

Minecraft – Switch and mobile

Like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, Minecraft is what you make it, and we want to make it into a gigantic chicken farm. Once you grab some seeds and a couple of chickens, you’re off to a great start.

You could even rope in some villagers to help and make a whole chicken-themed metropolis!

Chicken Journey – Switch

If you don’t want to lay bombs, you can become a different, small, round chicken and embark on the adventure of a lifetime. There are puzzles aplenty to solve in Chicken Journey, along with foresty friends to meet and quests to fulfill.

There’s no combat involved, so you can play without worrying about turning into chicken strips.

Yakuza 0 – via Xbox Cloud streaming – mobile

Alright, alright, this is here on a technicality but it still counts. During the course of Yakuza 0, Kiryu wins a real-life chicken from a bowling alley.

The woman at the counter gets a shock when he says he’ll take the chicken home alive – and so he does, and names it Nugget. Nugget joins your team as a manager for Kamurocho Real Estate Royale.

Chicken Police – Paint it Red! – Switch and mobile

Chicken Police features point-and-click gameplay in a noir setting, with humanoid animals Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken starring in a buddy-cop adventure.

This pick for our chicken games list is definitely a unique title and comes as a recommendation due to its humor, story, and originality.

