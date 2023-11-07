The best bunny Pokémon

With Game Freak’s legendary series taking inspiration from all around the animal kingdom, you can bet that there’s a fair share of bunny Pokémon. From cute little things perfect for introducing the little ones to the concept of Pokémon, to a fiery striker with a ball of flames at its feet, there’s something for all teams and all playstyles. So, we’ve made this list to make it easier for you to find the bunny Pokémon of your dreams.

Bunny Pokémon

Buneary / Lopunny

With the exception of Azumarill, it took Game Freak a full four generations to finally release a bunny Pokémon evolution line. Starting with the timid Buneary, a gen 4 Pokémon native to Sinnoh’s Eterna Forest, before evolving into Lopunny, this normal-type evolutionary line didn’t have much to write home about until mega evolutions came along a couple of generations later.

With Lopunny one of the possible mega-evolutions available in ORAS, competitive players took note of Mega Lopunny’s insane attack and speed stats, making it something of a monster to face with no weaknesses except for fighting. Sure, Lopunny hasn’t been the most popular since generation eight did away with mega evolutions, but there’s still a place in Pokémon history for this carrot muncher.

As Buneary and Lopunny are normal Pokémon, it’s a good idea to scrub up on your normal Pokémon weakness knowledge should you bump into them in battle.

Bunnelby / Diggersby

It didn’t take another four generations for the next bunny Pokémon to arrive after Buneary and Lopunny, with the Bunnbelby and Diggesby evolution line finding themself in generation six’s Pokémon X and Y. However, this time around the final evolution of this bunny Pokémon line got a hybrid typing, with Diggersby assigned normal/ground typing.

This typing might not sound mindblowing, but with an immunity to both ghost and electric types, Diggersby served as a utility Pokémon of the highest order during the Pokémon X and Y competitive meta, perfect for switching in against a powerful ghost or electric type. There’s also something a bit iconic about Diggersby’s design, with the rampaging rabbit always looking a little too pleased with itself.

Given the second stage gen 6 Pokémon is also a ground Pokémon, it’s a good idea to dig deep into our ground Pokémon weakness guide.

Scorbunny / Raboot / Cinderace

Another two generations after Bunnelby and Diggersby and we finally got a bunny Pokémon starter evolution line. Galar’s fire-type starter Scorbunny is a return to form for first evolution starter designs, though it should be said that fire types have always had the least problem in the design department (sorry Inteleon fans, but what exactly is that?). Things only get better with Raboot before finally evolving into Cinderace, Galar’s star striker capable of scoring a hutch-trick in competitive battle.

Sure, it’s slightly disappointing that Game Freak felt the need to add in that classic touch of anthropomorphism to their fully evolved form so that Cinderace from certain angles looks like Frankenstein’s monster if the only parts Frankenstein had were from a burrow that he’d went to town on. Fortunately, this bunny Pokémon makes up for its misgivings with killer competitive stats, and by looking better than Inteleon. I know. I said it twice. It’s worth saying twice.

As fire Pokémon, it’s wise to know what the fire Pokémon weakness is in case you face this evolution line in battle.

Azumarill

Finally, we’re here at the OG rabbit Pokémon. We’re going to completely gloss over the fact that Marill, the mouse Pokémon, evolves into Azumarill, the rabbit Pokémon, and just concentrate on what an all-round icon the blue wonder is. Despite being in the game much longer than any of its fellow rabbit Pokémon, perhaps with the exception of Cinderace, there are few that have made an impact on the competitive game than Azumarill. Twice, in fact.

With access to belly drum since generation two, Azumarill has always been something of a surprise sweeper, only needing to survive its first turn before unleashing a barrage of overpowered attacks at its opponents. Things got even more deadly with Azumarill with the arrival of the ability huge power in generation three, further boosting this deadly rabbit Pokémon’s attack stats into the realms of the ridiculous.

Don’t forget, this gen 2 Pokémon is both a water Pokémon and a fairy Pokémon – a double threat. To combat this, get some tips from our fairy Pokémon weakness and water Pokémon weakness articles.

