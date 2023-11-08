Genshin Impact Alhaitham build, weapons, and artifacts

Looking for a strapping, smart, main DPS in the dendro element? Look no further than Genshin Impact’s Alhaitham. He’s the scribe of the Akademiya, and is a five-star unit that wields a sword and can dish out plenty of big green numbers when built to a good standard, so keep on reading to find out the best Alhaitham build.

For more info on Teyvat’s goings-on, here’s the next and current Genshin Impact banner, as well as a Genshin Impact tier list boasting the best of the best, and all the latest Genshin Impact codes for a stack of free primogems.

Let’s take a look at the best build for the Akademiya’s scribe, Genshin Impact Alhaitham.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Alhaitham build?

Best weapon Light of Foliar Incision Weapon substitutes Toukabou Shigure, Sapwood Blade Best artifact set Gilded Dreams Main stats Sands – Elemental mastery

Goblet – Dendro damage bonus

Circlet – Crit rate/damage Sub stats Elemental mastery, crit rate, crit damage

Alhaitham’s best build is as a main DPS, with the Light of Foliar Incision, and a four-piece set of Gilded Dreams artifacts.

He’s an on-field damage dealer, as his Chisel Light Mirrors disappear when he leaves the field, and you want to capitalize on their buffs. Alhaitham’s dendro skills excel at triggering elemental reactions and as such he is best suited to a team that can apply or swirl multiple elements. The best reactions to aim for with Alhaitham are hyperbloom and spread.

How do I use Genshin Impact’s Alhaitham?

To best use Alhaitham, you want to use his skill first, and throw out some charged attacks during his combo. His elemental burst can deal some damage as you swap to other party members to apply healing and other elements.

What are the best Alhaitham weapons?

Alhaitham’s signature weapon, Light of Foliar Incision, is easily his best-in-slot, as it’s tailored perfectly to his kit. The next best option is Haran Geppaku Futsu, which offers a healthy boost to his crit rate and personal damage.

When it comes to four-star options, Black Sword is a well-rounded choice with no real caveats. An R5 Sapwood Blade is good if you consistently grab the leaf that spawns after using Alhaitham’s skill, and Toukabou Shigure is also viable, but only really makes the cut in single-target situations.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Light of Foliar Incision (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Increases crit rate by 4%. When Alhaitham’s normal attacks deal elemental damage, he obtains the Foliar Incision effect, which increases the damage dealt by normal attacks and elemental skills by 120% of his elemental mastery. You can gain one instance of Foliar Incision every 12 seconds Weapon banner (alongside Alhaitham) Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases Alhaitham’s HP by 20%. Additionally, this sword provides an attack bonus based on 1.2% of his maximum HP. Weapon banner Haran Geppaku Futsu (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Provides a 12% bonus to all elemental damage. When other nearby party members use elemental skills, Alhaitham gains one Wavespike stack, for a maximum of two stacks (you can gain one Wavespike stack every 0.3 seconds). When the wielder uses an elemental skill, they consume all stacks of Wavespike and gain Ripping Upheaval, converting each stack into an additional 20% normal attack damage for eight seconds Weapon banner (alongside Ayato) Black Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases damage dealt by normal and charged attacks by 20%. Also regenerates 60% of attack as HP when Alhaitham’s normal and charged attacks score a crit hit. Can occur once every five seconds Battle Pass reward Sapwood Blade (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: After triggering a burning, quicken, aggravate, spread, bloom, hyperbloom, or burgeon reactions, a Leaf of Consciousness spawns, lasting for a maximum of ten seconds. When a character picks the leaf up, they gain 60 elemental mastery for 12 seconds. They can only generate one leaf this way every 20 seconds. This effect can still trigger if Alhaitham is not on the field Forge via blacksmith Toukabou Shigure (four-star) Bonus effect: Elemental mastery

Skill: After an attack hits an opponent, inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon them for ten seconds. You can trigger this effect once every 15 seconds. If this opponent dies during the Cursed Parasol’s duration, Cursed Parasol’s cooldown refreshes immediately. The wielder deals 16% more damage to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol Akitsu Kimodameshi event reward

What are the best Alhaitham artifacts?

In classic dendro character typing, Alhaitham needs elemental mastery. The more of it, the better. If Alhaitham is on a double dendro team, a full set of Gilded Dreams is the best option – especially if you can maintain uptime on its four-set skill. Alhaitham does work very well with a Deepwood Memory set, too – if he’s the only dendro character and there isn’t another candidate to hold DM for him, it’s best to equip him with this set.

You can mix and match two sets of two different elemental mastery sets, and also combine two pieces of an EM set with two pieces of Deepwood Memories, or even Emblem of Severed Fate, to improve his personal damage.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Gilded Dreams Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery

Four equipped: Within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, Alhaitham obtains buffs based on the elemental type of other party members. Attack increases by 14% for each ally whose elemental type is the same as the equipping character, and elemental mastery increases by 50 for every ally with a different elemental type. Each of the buffs counts up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even if he is not on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain Deepwood Memories Two equipped: Dendro damage bonus

Four equipped: When elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets’ dendro resistance decreases by 30% for eight seconds. You can trigger this effect even if Alhaitham isn’t on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of Alhaitham’s energy recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain

Artifact stat recommendations

In general, your main focus should be on loading him up with plenty of elemental mastery and crit rate/damage so he can dish out as much damage as possible. You should be able to get enough energy recharge on Alhaitham through sub-stats alone, especially if you have two dendro users on the team.

Main stats:

Sands – Elemental mastery

Goblet – Dendro damage bonus

Circlet – Crit rate or crit damage (whichever brings you closer to a 1:2 ratio)

Sub-stats

Elemental mastery (aim for at least 500 total EM)

Energy recharge

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

What are the best Alhaitham team comps?

Considering Alhaitham is a dendro DPS unit, he is relatively flexible. Using him for hefty reaction damage is still the best option for big numbers, especially in a bloom or hyperbloom team. Here is what we recommend:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Alhaitham Kuki Shinobu Ayato Nahida Alhaitham Kuki Shinobu Raiden Shogun Nahida Alhaitham Xingqiu Nilou Yaoyao Alhaitham Yae Miko Yelan Kokomi

What are Alhaitham’s abilities?

It’s best to prioritize Alhaitham’s elemental skill, then his normal attack, and then his burst.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Abductive Reasoning Normal: Perform up to five rapid strikes.

Charged: Consume a set amount of stamina to perform two rapid sword strikes.

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along its path and dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental Skill: Universality: An Elaboration on Form Alhaitham rushes forward, dealing dendro damage to nearby opponents when the rush ends. Holding this skill enters aiming mode to adjust the direction of this attack. After unleashing this skill, Alhaitham generates one Chisel-Light Mirror, and, if there are no pre-existing mirrors at this time, he generates one additional mirror. When Alhaitham hits opponents after summoning the mirrors, they unleash a projection attack that deals AoE dendro damage based on the number of mirrors on the field. A total of three Chisel-Light Mirrors can exist at once. The mirrors disappear one after another over time or despawn simultaneously when Alhaitham leads the field Elemental burst: Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena Create a Particular Binding Field that deals multiple instances of AoE dendro damage. If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when you unleash this ability, the field absorbs all mirrors, increasing the number of damage instances it deals. Two seconds after you unleash this ability, if it consumes 0/1/2/3 mirrors, Alhaitham generates 3/2/1/0 new mirrors in turn

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Four-Casual Correction (unlocked at ascension one) When Alhaitham’s charged or plunging attacks hit opponents, they generate one Chisel-Light Mirror. This can trigger once every 12 seconds Mysteries Laid Bare (unlocked at ascension four) Each point of Alhaitham’s elemental mastery increases the damage he deals with his Projection Attacks and Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 0.1%, up to a maximum of 100% Law of Reductive Overdetermination (unlocked automatically) When Alhaitham crafts weapon ascension materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product

What are Alhaitham’s constellations?

If you’re lucky enough to pull more than one copy of Alhaitham, you can unlock one of his constellations. Like other characters, he has a total of six constellations for you to unlock, each with a powerful bonus that makes him even stronger.

Constellation Effect C1: Intuition When Alhaitham’s Projection Attack hits an opponent, the cooldown of Universality: An Elaboration on Form decreases by 1.2 seconds. This effect can trigger once every second C2: Debate When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his elemental mastery increases by 50 for eight seconds. Max four stacks and each stack’s duration is counted independently. This effect can trigger even when you’ve reached the maximum number of Chisel-Light Mirrors C3: Negation Increases the level of Universality: An Elaboration on Form by three. Max upgrade level 15 C4: Elucidation When Alhaitham unleashes Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena, each mirror the field consumes increases the elemental mastery of all other nearby party members by 30 for 15 seconds, and each mirror it generates grants Alhaitham a 10% dendro damage bonus for 15 seconds. The pre-existing duration of the aforementioned effects is cleared if you use Particular Field: Fetters of Phenonema again while they’re in effect C5: Sagacity Increases the level of Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by three. Maximum upgrade level 15 C6: Structuration Two seconds after Alhaitham unleashes Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena, he generates three Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors it consumes. Additionally, if Alhaitham generates Chisel-Light Mirrors when their numbers are already maxed out, his crit rate increases by 10% and his crit damage increases by 70% for six seconds. If this effect triggers again during its initial duration, the duration remaining increases by six seconds

What are Alhaithams’s ascension materials?

Here’s everything you need to ascend Alhaitham to level 90. The Pseudo-Stamens come from the Setekh Wenut boss, and you can hunt down sand grease pupas in the underground Wenut tunnels of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Keep in mind that you need to complete the Golden Slumber quest line before you can gain access to the part of the desert where you can farm these materials.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One nagadus emerald sliver, three sand grease pupa, three faded red satin 40 40,000 Three nagadus emerald fragments, ten sand grease pupa, 15 faded red satin, two pseudo-stamens 50 60,000 Six nagadus emerald fragments, 20 sand grease pupa, 12 trimmed red silk, four pseudo-stamens 60 80,000 Three nagadus emerald chunks, 30 sand grease pupa, 18 trimmed red silk, eight pseudo-stamens 70 100,000 Six nagadus emerald chunks, 45 sand grease pupa, 12 rich red brocade, 12 pseudo-stamens 80 120,000 Six nagadus emerald gemstones, 60 sand grease pupa, 24 rich red brocade, 20 pseudo-stamens

What are Alhaitham’s talent materials?

Here are all the materials you need to level one of his talents all the way to ten. Alhaitham uses the teachings of ingenuity book set, which you can get from the Chatrakam Cave domain. He also requires the mirror of mushin drops from the weekly Balladeer boss fight.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six faded red satin, three teachings of ingenuity Three 17,500 Three trimmed red silk, two guides to ingenuity Four 25,000 Four trimmed red silk, four guides to ingenuity Five 30,000 Six trimmed red silk, six guides to ingenuity Six 37,500 Nine trimmed red silk, nine guides to ingenuity Seven 120,000 Four rich red brocade, four philosophies of ingenuity, one mirror of mushin Eight 260,000 Six rich red brocade, six philosophies of ingenuity, one mirror of mushin Nine 450,000 Nine rich red brocade, 12 philosophies of ingenuity, two mirrors of mushin Ten 700,000 12 rich red brocade, 16 philosophies of ingenuity, two mirrors of mushin, one crown of insight

Talent priority:

If you’re not sure where to start upgrading Alhaitham’s talents, here is the priority of them:

Elemental skill > elemental burst > normal attack

That’s everything we’ve got to tell you about the perfect Genshin Impact Alhaitham build. If you need a break from scouring Sumeru for sand pupas, head over to our list of the best games like Genshin Impact to find something fresh to play. Then take a look at our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guide.