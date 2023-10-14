Genshin Impact’s Xiangling is known for being the head chef at the Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue. She loves to cook spicy foods and regularly experiments with unique ingredients in order to make surprising new dishes. So let’s see what tasty combos we can whip up with our Genshin Xiangling build guide, featuring her skills, constellations, best weapons and artifacts, and more.

Let’s take a look at how to cook up the best Genshin Impact Xiangling build.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Xiangling build?

Xiangling is a super important sub-DPS staple in many of the top-ranking ‘National’ team comps. Available as a free character for anyone who braves floor three of the Spiral Abyss, she’s a versatile little bean capable of applying pyro and dealing damage from off-field. Her AoE burst is incredibly powerful and perfect for elemental reaction combos, and she scales very well with high investment and external buffs, such as Genshin Impact Bennett‘s burst.

On the other hand, her energy cost is pretty high and she does rely on Bennett in most of her team comps to manage energy and buffing. Guoba also has a limited range and can be very inconsistent with targeting, which can negatively impact your energy and damage without someone like Genshin Impact’s Kazuha to suck him up into enemies. Her high pyro application can also complicate elemental aura setups.

However, every account should realistically have a built Xiangling in their ranks, as she can be invaluable in many scenarios and isn’t too expensive to build.

What are the best Genshin Impact Xiangling weapons?

Xiangling’s best weapon relies heavily on what team comps you’re hoping to put her in. Generally, The Catch is a great all-round choice and is fully free to play. Alternatively, if you somehow have a spare copy of Staff of Homa or Engulfing Lightning, those are brilliant options. Or, if you’re planning on using Xiangling in a team without Bennett, you should go with Favonius Lance or Kitain Cross Spear to help her battery herself.

Outside of that, if you want a full statistical breakdown of how other polearms size up against each other, check out the Keqingmains Xiangling weapons section.

Weapon Effect How to obtain The Catch Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases elemental burst damage by 16% and elemental burst crit rate by 6% Buy from Kujirai Momiji of the Fishing Association Staff of Homa Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an attack bonus based on 0.8% of Xiangling’s max HP. When her HP is less than 50%, this attack bonus increases by an additional 1% of max HP Weapon event gacha Engulfing Lightning Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: attack increased by 28% of Xiangling’s energy recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% attack. Gain 30% energy recharge for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst Weapon event gacha Favonius Lance Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of elemental particles, which will regenerate six energy for Xiangling. Can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha Kitain Cross Spear Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: increases elemental skill damage by 6%. After an elemental skill hits an opponent, Xiangling loses three energy but regenerates three energy every two seconds for the next six seconds. This effect can occur once every ten seconds. Can trigger even when Xiangling is not on the field Forging

What are the best Genshin Impact Xiangling artifacts?

Generally, a four-piece set of Emblem of Severed Fate is the best option for Xiangling regardless of her team comp. Four pieces of Gilded Dreams is also a good option, especially in overvape teams where she’s paired up with Genshin Impact Sucrose.

Crimson Witch of Flames is also a good option, though it falls behind in some team comps and can be very expensive and inefficient to farm.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Gilded Dreams Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, Xiangling obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each party member with the same elemental type as Xiangling, and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of the aforementioned buffs count up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even when Xiangling isn’t on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Avidya Forest, Sumeru Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: pyro damage +15%

Four equipped: increases overloaded and burning damage by 40%, and vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Using an elemental skill increases two-piece set effects by 50% for ten seconds. Maximum three stacks Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain on Bashui Plain, Wuwang Hill, Liyue

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: energy recharge/elemental mastery/attack%. Elemental mastery is only recommended for reverse vape and overload or overvape teams that use Xiangling as a trigger. Generally, you should use energy recharge with non-energy recharge weapons, and elemental mastery or attack% with energy recharge weapons

energy recharge/elemental mastery/attack%. Goblet: pyro damage bonus

pyro damage bonus Circlet: crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio overall)

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge to requirement (this varies, but 200% gives you flexibility and comfort)

Crit rate/crit damage

Elemental mastery

Attack%

What are Genshin Impact Xiangling’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Dough-Fu Normal: Performs up to five spear strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to lunge forward and deal damage along the way

Plunging: Deals AoE damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Guoba Attack Summons Guoba the bear, who breathes fire at enemies, dealing AoE pyro damage Elemental burst: Pyronado Summons a Pyronado to deal AoE pyro damage that moves around the character for a set time

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Crossfire Increases Guoba’s attack range by 20% Beware, It’s Super Hot! When Guoba’s attack’s effects end, he leaves a chili pepper on the spot where he disappeared. Picking up a chili pepper increases attack by 10% for ten seconds Chef de Cuisine When pulling off a perfect cook on an attack-increasing dish, Xiangling has a 12% chance to double the product

What are Genshin Impact Xiangling’s constellations?

Here’s every bonus you’ll receive when leveling up Xiangling’s constellations!

Constellation Effect C1: Crispy Outside, Tender Inside Enemies hit by Guoba’s AoE will have their pyro resistance reduced by 15% for six seconds C2: Oil Meets Fire The final hit in a normal attack sequence will apply the implode status for two seconds. When the duration ends, an explosion will deal 75% of Xiangling’s attack as AoE pyro damage C3: Deepfry Increases the level of Pyronado by three C4: Slowbake Increases the duration of Pyronado by 40% C5: Guoba Mad Increases the level of Guoba Attack by three C6: Condensed Pyronado All party members receive a 15% pyro damage boost for the duration of Pyronado

What are Genshin Impact Xiangling’s ascension materials?

Each time you ascend Xiangling, she receives an increase to her elemental mastery.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One agnidus agate sliver, three Jueyun chili, three slime condensate 40 40k Three agnidus agate fragment, two everflame seed, ten Jueyun chili, 15 slime condensate 50 60k Six agnidus agate fragment, four everflame seed, 20 Jueyun chili, 12 slime secretions 60 80k Three agnidus agate chunk, eight everflame seed, 30 Jueyun chili, 18 slime secretions 70 100k Six agnidus agate chunk, 12 everflame seed, 45 Jueyun chili, 12 slime concentrate 80 120k Six agnidus agate gemstone, 20 everflame seed, 60 Jueyun chili, 24 slime concentrate

What are Genshin Impact Xiangling’s talent materials?

Make sure you keep hold of your slime concentrate, because here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Xiangling’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six slime condensate, three teachings of diligence Three 17.5k Three slime secretions, two guide to diligence Four 25k Four slime secretions, four guide to diligence Five 30k Six slime secretions, six guide to diligence Six 37.5k Nine slime secretions, nine guide to diligence Seven 120k Four slime concentrate, four philosophies of diligence, one Dvalin’s claw Eight 260k Six slime concentrate, six philosophies of diligence, one Dvalin’s claw Nine 450k Nine slime concentrate, 12 philosophies of diligence, two Dvalin’s claw Ten 700k 12 slime concentrate, 16 philosophies of diligence, two Dvalin’s claw, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Xiangling team comps?

As long as she has a reliable battery, Xiangling can fit into a huge range of team comps, whether that’s mono pyro, National, or overvape. She also fits well into free-to-play team comps as we mentioned earlier.

Here’s an example of a strong Xiangling team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Xiangling Raiden Shogun Xingqiu Bennett

