Discord download for iPhone and Android

With our Discord download guide, you can communicate with like-minded individuals that love the same games you do in no time, you might even find a teammate

Dicsord download page art showing a cartoon fish humanoid in a zipped up jacket sipping on a straw. Their skin is pink, eyes big and fishy, and they have blue scales on their head.
Published:

Published:

How to

If you like to be social or, more specifically, communicate with people that share similar interests to you, Discord is the place to be. So, we’re on hand to tell you how to perform a Discord download so that you can chat with like-minded people in no time. Better still, we go into how to install Discord on Android, iOS, and PC, so you can make the most of the service regardless of which platform you prefer.

Anyway, here are the different ways to perform a Discord download.

How do I download Discord on iOS?

To download Discord on iOS, you need to:

  • Go to the App Store
  • Search for Discord
  • Visit its official app page
  • Hit install
How do I download Discord on Android?

If you want to install Discord on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

  • Search for Discord
  • Visit the official app page
  • Hit install

How do I download Discord on PC?

If you prefer to use Discord on PC, you can do so via the official website. Or, to download the app, you can:

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Discord download.

