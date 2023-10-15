Discord download for iPhone and Android

If you like to be social or, more specifically, communicate with people that share similar interests to you, Discord is the place to be. So, we’re on hand to tell you how to perform a Discord download so that you can chat with like-minded people in no time. Better still, we go into how to install Discord on Android, iOS, and PC, so you can make the most of the service regardless of which platform you prefer.

Anyway, here are the different ways to perform a Discord download.

How do I download Discord on iOS?

To download Discord on iOS, you need to:

Go to the App Store

Search for Discord

Visit its official app page

Hit install

How do I download Discord on Android?

If you want to install Discord on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for Discord

Visit the official app page

Hit install

How do I download Discord on PC?

If you prefer to use Discord on PC, you can do so via the official website. Or, to download the app, you can:

Visit the Discord website

Hit download

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Discord download. If you then decide it’s not the app for you, make sure you check out our how to delete Discord accounts guide.