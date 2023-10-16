Dysfunctional Diner codes October 2023

With our list of the newest Roblox Dysfunctional Diner codes, you can keep customers happy without having to lower the price of a cup of coffee too much.

Custom image of working behind the till for Dysfunctional Diner codes guide
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We added a new Dysfunctional Diner code!

If you’re looking for a healthy serving of Dysfunctional Diner codes, you’re in the right place. Our steaming hot guide to all the newest codes is all you need to serve in style, so you can concentrate on brewing some coffee and slicing some pie. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

For more freebies, be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes guides. In the latter, you can find Untitled Boxing Game codes, Type Soul codes, Demon Slayer War Tycoon codes, Aniverse Battlegrounds codes, and Anime Fighters codes. Or, if you prefer an RPG, see our Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and AFK Arena codes.

Dysfunctional Diner codes

Here are all the working Dysfunctional Diner codes:

  • HAPPYHALLOWEEN – $250 cash (new!)
  • OVERHAULUPDATESOON – $200 cash
  • FREEBIGHEAD – bighead cosmetic
  • CASHMONEYSWAG – $150 cash
  • SevereBiscuit – $100 cash
  • WEADDEDTHEDYSFUNCTION – $100 cash
  • EVENMORECLEANING… – $50 cash
  • CONSPIRACYTHEORY – $75 cash
  • BRINGOUTTHEDRINKS – $100 cash
  • MONEYBRAIN – free profit-boosting hat
  • DONTCOOKTHERATS – $50 cash
  • FANCIERHATS – cheese hat
  • THECHEESEISBACK – cheese hat
  • THX4WAITING – $150 cash
  • CHEESYCOSMETIC – cheese hat
  • ANGRYKARENS – free rewards
  • THANKSFOR2K – 50 coins
  • 5STARDINER – 50 coins

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Dysfunctional Diner codes.

YouTube Thumbnail

What are Dysfunctional Diner codes?

This game’s developer, Jimmalonia, offers Dysfunctional Diner codes so you can claim in-game rewards and freebies without having to spend any Robux. New codes often arrive with in-game milestones and anniversaries, so visit this page regularly to see if there are any updates.

How do I redeem Dysfunctional Diner codes?

You can redeem the Dysfunctional Diner codes by following the simple method below. We check regularly for new codes, so be sure to bookmark this page for the freshest slices of freebie pie.

  • Launch Dysfunctional Diner in Roblox
  • Select the ‘shop’ option in the main menu
  • Hit ‘codes’ in the top-right corner
  • Paste a code from above in the text box
  • Hit ‘enter’ and enjoy your freebies!

There you have, all the Dysfunctional Diner codes you need to keep your hungry clientele coming back for more. Speaking of more, find some other tasty titles with our picks for the best cooking games.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him solving puzzles in Candy Crush, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews of the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.