Dysfunctional Diner codes October 2023

October 16, 2023: We added a new Dysfunctional Diner code!
If you’re looking for a healthy serving of Dysfunctional Diner codes, you’re in the right place. Our steaming hot guide to all the newest codes is all you need to serve in style, so you can concentrate on brewing some coffee and slicing some pie. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.
Dysfunctional Diner codes
Here are all the working Dysfunctional Diner codes:
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN – $250 cash (new!)
- OVERHAULUPDATESOON – $200 cash
- FREEBIGHEAD – bighead cosmetic
- CASHMONEYSWAG – $150 cash
- SevereBiscuit – $100 cash
- WEADDEDTHEDYSFUNCTION – $100 cash
- EVENMORECLEANING… – $50 cash
- CONSPIRACYTHEORY – $75 cash
- BRINGOUTTHEDRINKS – $100 cash
- MONEYBRAIN – free profit-boosting hat
- DONTCOOKTHERATS – $50 cash
- FANCIERHATS – cheese hat
- THECHEESEISBACK – cheese hat
- THX4WAITING – $150 cash
- CHEESYCOSMETIC – cheese hat
- ANGRYKARENS – free rewards
- THANKSFOR2K – 50 coins
- 5STARDINER – 50 coins
Expired codes:
There are currently no expired Dysfunctional Diner codes.
What are Dysfunctional Diner codes?
This game’s developer, Jimmalonia, offers Dysfunctional Diner codes so you can claim in-game rewards and freebies without having to spend any Robux. New codes often arrive with in-game milestones and anniversaries, so visit this page regularly to see if there are any updates.
How do I redeem Dysfunctional Diner codes?
You can redeem the Dysfunctional Diner codes by following the simple method below. We check regularly for new codes, so be sure to bookmark this page for the freshest slices of freebie pie.
- Launch Dysfunctional Diner in Roblox
- Select the ‘shop’ option in the main menu
- Hit ‘codes’ in the top-right corner
- Paste a code from above in the text box
- Hit ‘enter’ and enjoy your freebies!
There you have, all the Dysfunctional Diner codes you need to keep your hungry clientele coming back for more.