Dysfunctional Diner codes October 2023

If you’re looking for a healthy serving of Dysfunctional Diner codes, you’re in the right place. Our steaming hot guide to all the newest codes is all you need to serve in style, so you can concentrate on brewing some coffee and slicing some pie. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

Dysfunctional Diner codes

Here are all the working Dysfunctional Diner codes:

HAPPYHALLOWEEN – $250 cash (new!)

– $250 cash (new!) OVERHAULUPDATESOON – $200 cash

– $200 cash FREEBIGHEAD – bighead cosmetic

– bighead cosmetic CASHMONEYSWAG – $150 cash

– $150 cash SevereBiscuit – $100 cash

– $100 cash WEADDEDTHEDYSFUNCTION – $100 cash

– $100 cash EVENMORECLEANING… – $50 cash

– $50 cash CONSPIRACYTHEORY – $75 cash

– $75 cash BRINGOUTTHEDRINKS – $100 cash

– $100 cash MONEYBRAIN – free profit-boosting hat

– free profit-boosting hat DONTCOOKTHERATS – $50 cash

– $50 cash FANCIERHATS – cheese hat

– cheese hat THECHEESEISBACK – cheese hat

– cheese hat THX4WAITING – $150 cash

– $150 cash CHEESYCOSMETIC – cheese hat

– cheese hat ANGRYKARENS – free rewards

– free rewards THANKSFOR2K – 50 coins

– 50 coins 5STARDINER – 50 coins

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Dysfunctional Diner codes.

What are Dysfunctional Diner codes?

This game’s developer, Jimmalonia, offers Dysfunctional Diner codes so you can claim in-game rewards and freebies without having to spend any Robux. New codes often arrive with in-game milestones and anniversaries, so visit this page regularly to see if there are any updates.

How do I redeem Dysfunctional Diner codes?

You can redeem the Dysfunctional Diner codes by following the simple method below. We check regularly for new codes, so be sure to bookmark this page for the freshest slices of freebie pie.

Launch Dysfunctional Diner in Roblox

Select the ‘shop’ option in the main menu

Hit ‘codes’ in the top-right corner

Paste a code from above in the text box

Hit ‘enter’ and enjoy your freebies!

There you have, all the Dysfunctional Diner codes you need to keep your hungry clientele coming back for more.