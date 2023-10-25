The 30 best players with the highest FC 24 potential growth

FC 24 potential is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a term to describe how much a player can develop and get better. Just like in FIFA before it, FC 24 has different levels of potential for different players – but knowing the ones to choose is going to be difficult before the football game launches.

So, we’ve gone out in search of the player’s with the highest possible potential, as well as those who can grow just a little to be the best in the game. We’ve also explained FC 24 points and taken a stab at EA FC ratings, too.

What is FC 24 potential?

Potential is a term to describe how much a player can develop in FC 24’s career mode. For example, a player like Barcelona’s Gavi has a rating of 83 in EA FC 24, with a potential of 90. A player’s potential is the rating they can reach with the right development and training. Young players with high potential are often described as ‘wonderkids’, and we’ve listed some of the best in the game in our FC 24 wonderkids guide.

Despite the change of name, potential is much as it was in FIFA 23 in EA FC 24, with the ability to turn great players, or those going under the radar, into international superstars. However, it is worth noting, players can outperform their potential, especially if they’re in a solid run of form, so it’s always worth keeping an eye on the stats of your players to see how much they improve through a season.

FC 24 potential – biggest growth

Here we’ve listed the EA FC 24 players with the highest potential. All these players have a potential growth in their rating by at least 19 points – Paul Wanner, for example, can develop from a 63-rated player into an 86 overall.

Player Position Base stats Potential Growth Lennon Miller CM 59 85 26 Emre Tezgel ST 56 82 26 Nathan Lowe ST 55 80 25 Krzysztof Kolanko LM 55 80 25 Findlay Marshall CAM 57 82 25 Biran Romero RM 48 73 25 Jude Wellings CDM 50 74 24 Paul Wanner CAM 63 86 23 Joshua Feeney CB 57 80 23 Reed Baker-Whiting RWB 55 78 23 Ben Schlicke CB 54 77 23 Luke Harris CAM 61 84 23 David Ozoh CDM 56 79 23 Serge Ngoma RM 58 81 23 Luca Lipani CDM 56 79 23 Elias Kringberg Haug CB 52 75 23 Filip Rozga LM 56 79 23 Norman Bassette ST 61 84 23 Lucas Bergvall CM 61 84 23 Noah Cobb CB 51 74 23 Dennis Seimen GK 61 84 23 Taha Ayari LM 56 79 23 Alexandru Irmia CM 57 80 23 Laurin Ulrich CM 61 84 23 Madi Monamay CB 60 83 23 Patrick Nuamah CM 60 82 22 Valentin Carboni CAM 60 82 22 Ben Doak RW 62 84 22 Niko Tsakiris CAM 56 78 22 Elis Bishesari GK 51 73 22

FC 24 potential – highest ratings

Here, we’ve listed who can hit the highest ratings in FC 24. This may not be the biggest jump in overall rating, but the potential growth pushes them to be the best players the game has to offer. All these players have the potential to grow beyond the 90/100 overall rating in-game.

Player Position Base stats Potential Erling Haaland ST 91 94 Vini Jr. LW 89 94 Kylian Mbappe ST 91 94 Jamal Musiala CAM 86 93 Pedri CM 86 92 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LW 86 92 Federico Valverde CM 88 92 Florian Wirtz CAM 85 91 Ronald Araujo CB 86 91 Jude Bellingham CM 86 91

There you have it, the players with the best EA FC 24 potential. While you’re here, check out our FC 24 starter team, FC 24 ultimate team, and FC 24 lengthy guides for even more.