The 30 best players with the highest FC 24 potential growth

FC 24 potential is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a term to describe how much a player can develop and get better. Just like in FIFA before it, FC 24 has different levels of potential for different players – but knowing the ones to choose is going to be difficult before the football game launches.
So, we’ve gone out in search of the player’s with the highest possible potential, as well as those who can grow just a little to be the best in the game. We’ve also explained FC 24 points and taken a stab at EA FC ratings, too.
What is FC 24 potential?
Potential is a term to describe how much a player can develop in FC 24’s career mode. For example, a player like Barcelona’s Gavi has a rating of 83 in EA FC 24, with a potential of 90. A player’s potential is the rating they can reach with the right development and training. Young players with high potential are often described as ‘wonderkids’, and we’ve listed some of the best in the game in our FC 24 wonderkids guide.
Despite the change of name, potential is much as it was in FIFA 23 in EA FC 24, with the ability to turn great players, or those going under the radar, into international superstars. However, it is worth noting, players can outperform their potential, especially if they’re in a solid run of form, so it’s always worth keeping an eye on the stats of your players to see how much they improve through a season.
FC 24 potential – biggest growth
Here we’ve listed the EA FC 24 players with the highest potential. All these players have a potential growth in their rating by at least 19 points – Paul Wanner, for example, can develop from a 63-rated player into an 86 overall.
|Player
|Position
|Base stats
|Potential
|Growth
|Lennon Miller
|CM
|59
|85
|26
|Emre Tezgel
|ST
|56
|82
|26
|Nathan Lowe
|ST
|55
|80
|25
|Krzysztof Kolanko
|LM
|55
|80
|25
|Findlay Marshall
|CAM
|57
|82
|25
|Biran Romero
|RM
|48
|73
|25
|Jude Wellings
|CDM
|50
|74
|24
|Paul Wanner
|CAM
|63
|86
|23
|Joshua Feeney
|CB
|57
|80
|23
|Reed Baker-Whiting
|RWB
|55
|78
|23
|Ben Schlicke
|CB
|54
|77
|23
|Luke Harris
|CAM
|61
|84
|23
|David Ozoh
|CDM
|56
|79
|23
|Serge Ngoma
|RM
|58
|81
|23
|Luca Lipani
|CDM
|56
|79
|23
|Elias Kringberg Haug
|CB
|52
|75
|23
|Filip Rozga
|LM
|56
|79
|23
|Norman Bassette
|ST
|61
|84
|23
|Lucas Bergvall
|CM
|61
|84
|23
|Noah Cobb
|CB
|51
|74
|23
|Dennis Seimen
|GK
|61
|84
|23
|Taha Ayari
|LM
|56
|79
|23
|Alexandru Irmia
|CM
|57
|80
|23
|Laurin Ulrich
|CM
|61
|84
|23
|Madi Monamay
|CB
|60
|83
|23
|Patrick Nuamah
|CM
|60
|82
|22
|Valentin Carboni
|CAM
|60
|82
|22
|Ben Doak
|RW
|62
|84
|22
|Niko Tsakiris
|CAM
|56
|78
|22
|Elis Bishesari
|GK
|51
|73
|22
FC 24 potential – highest ratings
Here, we’ve listed who can hit the highest ratings in FC 24. This may not be the biggest jump in overall rating, but the potential growth pushes them to be the best players the game has to offer. All these players have the potential to grow beyond the 90/100 overall rating in-game.
|Player
|Position
|Base stats
|Potential
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|91
|94
|Vini Jr.
|LW
|89
|94
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|91
|94
|Jamal Musiala
|CAM
|86
|93
|Pedri
|CM
|86
|92
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|LW
|86
|92
|Federico Valverde
|CM
|88
|92
|Florian Wirtz
|CAM
|85
|91
|Ronald Araujo
|CB
|86
|91
|Jude Bellingham
|CM
|86
|91
There you have it, the players with the best EA FC 24 potential. While you’re here, check out our FC 24 starter team, FC 24 ultimate team, and FC 24 lengthy guides for even more.