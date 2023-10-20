The best FC 24 lengthy players

If you’re looking for FC 24 lengthy players, we get it. Until recently, the tall and strong have had something of an advantage in EA Sports’ series of soccer simulators. However, following a patch for FIFA 23, it’s up for debate whether lengthy players hold the advantage they once did. Ultimately, it all depends on your style of play.

What are FC 24 lengthy players?

To properly understand what we mean by FC 24 lengthy players, you first need to understand the AcceleRATE system which traditionally divides players into three archetypes: controlled, explosive, and lengthy. These archetypes define how a player acts both with and without the ball, but now it can also be a mixture, with some players purely explosive while some are controlled lengthy or controlled explosive, and so on.

Lengthy players are popular because they prove the best over distance and can take the ball from your penalty box all the way into your opponent’s final third. Of course, there is a sacrifice in that lengthy players struggle to cover short distances and maintain control, but considering they’re often big and strong, it still takes a solid tackle to get them off the ball.

While lengthy strikers are especially popular, with stars like Kane and Haaland capable of driving into the boxing and finishing with style, there are advantages to having lengthy midfielders and defenders too. Their natural height makes them a key target for set pieces, like corners and free kicks, while their strength makes it easier to fend off tackles. Of course, there are advantages to each type of AcceleRATE archetype, but lengthy is the most popular by some distance.

FC 24 lengthy requirements

The requirements for FC 24 have changed a little since FIFA 23. Now, lengthy players need to be at least 188cm tall, excluding some of last year’s inclusions like Casemiro and other popular options. Lengthy players also need a strength rating of 80 or higher, acceleration of 55 or higher, and their agility subtracted from strength needs to be above 20. That leaves much less to work with than in FIFA 23, but that might be a good thing, considering how dominant lengthy players have been in the online meta.

FC 24 lengthy players

Below you can find a list of some of the most reliable lengthy players from from FC 24.

FC 24 lengthy player Team Position Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB Ronald Araujo Barcelona CB Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich CB Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal CM Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB Aymeric Laporte Al Nassr CB Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB Raphael Varane Manchester United CB Bremer Juventus CB Kim Min Jae Bayern Munich CB Romelu Lukaku Roma (on loan from Chelsea) ST

There you have it, our list of FC 24 lengthy players as well as an explainer on the changes to the AcceleRATE system.