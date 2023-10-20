The best FC 24 lengthy players

If you want to add some FC 24 lengthy players to your team, our guide has some predictions on who might fall into the category in the season ahead.

Screenshot of an FC 24 lengthy player going in for a tackle against an opponent
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

EA Sports FC 24

If you’re looking for FC 24 lengthy players, we get it. Until recently, the tall and strong have had something of an advantage in EA Sports’ series of soccer simulators. However, following a patch for FIFA 23, it’s up for debate whether lengthy players hold the advantage they once did. Ultimately, it all depends on your style of play.

To get ready for the season ahead, check out our guides to FC 24 career mode, FC 24 ultimate team, FC 24 wonderkids, FC 24 starter team, and FC 24 points. Or, if you’re looking for more sports experiences, check out our lists of the best football games, basketball games, baseball games, and golf games.

What are FC 24 lengthy players?

To properly understand what we mean by FC 24 lengthy players, you first need to understand the AcceleRATE system which traditionally divides players into three archetypes: controlled, explosive, and lengthy. These archetypes define how a player acts both with and without the ball, but now it can also be a mixture, with some players purely explosive while some are controlled lengthy or controlled explosive, and so on.

YouTube Thumbnail

Lengthy players are popular because they prove the best over distance and can take the ball from your penalty box all the way into your opponent’s final third. Of course, there is a sacrifice in that lengthy players struggle to cover short distances and maintain control, but considering they’re often big and strong, it still takes a solid tackle to get them off the ball.

While lengthy strikers are especially popular, with stars like Kane and Haaland capable of driving into the boxing and finishing with style, there are advantages to having lengthy midfielders and defenders too. Their natural height makes them a key target for set pieces, like corners and free kicks, while their strength makes it easier to fend off tackles. Of course, there are advantages to each type of AcceleRATE archetype, but lengthy is the most popular by some distance.

FC 24 lengthy requirements

The requirements for FC 24 have changed a little since FIFA 23. Now, lengthy players need to be at least 188cm tall, excluding some of last year’s inclusions like Casemiro and other popular options. Lengthy players also need a strength rating of 80 or higher, acceleration of 55 or higher, and their agility subtracted from strength needs to be above 20. That leaves much less to work with than in FIFA 23, but that might be a good thing, considering how dominant lengthy players have been in the online meta.

A custom FC 24 player in a PSG shirt celebrating for FC 24 lengthy players guide

FC 24 lengthy players

Below you can find a list of some of the most reliable lengthy players from from FC 24.

FC 24 lengthy player Team Position
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB
Ronald Araujo Barcelona CB
Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich CB
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal CM
Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB
Aymeric Laporte Al Nassr CB
Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB
Raphael Varane Manchester United CB
Bremer Juventus CB
Kim Min Jae Bayern Munich CB
Romelu Lukaku Roma (on loan from Chelsea) ST

There you have it, our list of FC 24 lengthy players as well as an explainer on the changes to the AcceleRATE system. To change up your ball games for board games, see our guides to Monopoly Go free dice and Monopoly Go stickers.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him solving puzzles in Candy Crush, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews of the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.