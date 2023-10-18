FNAF Fredbear – lore, personality, and appearances

Confused about FNAF’s Fredbear? Don’t worry. Our guide to this variation of Freddy has all you need to know to engage with entertaining fan theories and figure out the lore behind the series. Just be aware, there are plenty of spoilers here, so maybe come back later if you’re still fresh to the frightening horror series.

Who is FNAF’s Fredbear?

Fredbear is one of the more elusive animatronics from the series, mainly because he doesn’t actually appear as one of the jumpscare providers for the main games. Instead, Fredbear’s role in the series is to help establish lore, providing the original design for future versions of FNAF’s Freddy, but more importantly, dealing out the Bite of 83. If you don’t know, the Bite of 83 is the instigating event of the FNAF series, or at least the horror it holds, so that makes Fredbear pretty important.

In terms of physical appearance, Fredbear is very similar to Freddy, with only a few changes. The first difference is that Fredbear’s hat and bowtie are purple rather than Freddy’s classic black. Most of the other differences are almost too small to spot, but it’s worth pointing out that Fredbear has a slightly bigger head and a somewhat smaller hat, with rounder ears and whiskers in a different position.

What is FNAF’s Fredbear’s personality?

Due to little opportunity to interact with Fredbear, we don’t know all too much about his personality. From the few interactions we see in the FNAF 4 minigames, it seems that Fredbear is very much like Freddy and at his best when entertaining children. As Fredbear never appears as an antagonist in the main story, we don’t know much about the other side of his personality. Still, it’s worth pointing out that Fredbear’s Bite of 83 wasn’t through his choice, so there’s no evidence to suggest that this animatronic is as evil as some of the others.

FNAF’s Fredbear game appearances

Despite never appearing as a primary antagonist in the main series, FNAF’s Fredbear makes plenty of cameos throughout the FNAF games through short appearances and minigames. Check out the list below for every game with Fredbear involved.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (mentioned)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (mentioned)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (minigames cameo)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (plush cameo)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (laugh cameo)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (poster cameo)

Ultimate Custom Night (secret optional character)

