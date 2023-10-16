FNAF Mike Schmidt – lore, personality, and appearances

FNAF’s Mike Schmidt is the main character of the original Five Nights at Freddy’s experience, but his role in the larger story goes much deeper than you might expect. So, we’ve put this guide together detailing everything you need to know about the night watchman. Be wary, there are plenty of spoilers down below, so if you want to stay fresh going into the franchise, maybe come back later.

Who is FNAF’s Mike Schmidt?

Mike Schmidt is the player character in Five Nights at Freddy’s. As a security guard working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, Mike has to fend off hallucinations and frightening animatronics as he tries to make it to the seventh and final night. In the true ending, Mike survives, but the company fires him for tampering with the animatronics. Interestingly, we never actually see Mike while playing as him, and the only image available of the character is in the game over screen with human eyes visible inside the Freddy suit (yes, that’s Mike in there).

This next bit is about to get heavy with spoilers, so if you want to experience all the FNAF lore for yourself, look away now. After much speculation from the community, later games and additional media have confirmed that Mike Schmidt is the same person as Michael Afton, the middle child of the Afton family.

Schmidt and Afton being one-and-the-same makes a lot of sense in the story. The reason for the animatronics attacking Mike in the first game is that they can’t distinguish him from his father, FNAF’s William Afton, who trapped the spirits of the children in the animatronic suits. Still, Mike’s intentions shift dramatically through the course of the series, going from an unsuspecting victim in the first game to becoming the man who wants to take down his father and his evil plans once and for all.

Things really take a turn for the worst for Mike during the events of Sister Location. If you beat custom night on very hard mode, you unlock a cutscene showing Ennard transferring himself from Circus Baby to Mike’s body. The minigames that follow tell the tale of Ennard taking over Mike’s body, turning him into something that looks like Purple Guy before his body rejects Ennard and releases the evil spirit. This leaves Mike near death, only to somehow survive while swearing to find his father.

Eventually, Mike gets his wish during the events of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator. Mike works with Henry Emily, his father’s former partner, to lure in all the animatronics and William so they can face their ultimate demise in the fire. Unfortunately, the flames also consume Mike, seemingly ending his story.

What is FNAF’s Mike Schmidt’s personality?

As he’s mainly a player character, we don’t know loads about Mike’s personality, but we can garner some things from his entries in his logbook and his incentives. Mike seems like a laid-back and sarcastic kind of guy, taking the job originally so he can pick up some free pizza while working. However, his experiences with the animatronics change him, giving him the drive to find his father and to see if he can save his sister’s soul from Circus Baby.

FNAF’S Mike Schmidt game appearances

Mike’s appeared across multiple games as both Mike Schmidt and Michael Afton. Check out below to see where and how he’s involved across the series.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (as Mike Schmidt)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (as Michael Afton)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (as Michael Afton)

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (as Michael Afton)

Is Mike Schmidt in the FNAF movie?

Yes, Mike Schmidt is in the FNAF movie. Whether it’s FNAF’s Mike Schmidt as we know him from the series of games we’re yet to see.

