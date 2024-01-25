Poppy Playtime CatNap

Poppy Playtime’s CatNap is turning heads after his appearance in the latest trailer for Chapter 3: Deep Sleep; he certainly intrigues us. Usually, we love cats at PT. Laguna, Raine, Xiao, Beans, and Uno are the kitty members of the team, and not one of them is half as terrifying as CatNap. Mind you, Laguna certainly screams as though the big bad pink cat is chasing him down.

Just like with our Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy and Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs guides, we intend to look at CatNap’s role in the story, dive into his personality, and offer insight into his character. To learn about some toys that came before him, check out our Poppy Playtime characters guide, and maybe go through our Poppy Playtime download article if you’re yet to play the previous chapters.

Anyway, onto what we know about Poppy Playtime’s CatNap.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s CatNap?

CatNap, also known as Experiment 1188, is the primary antagonist from Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. However, before he was CatNap, this monstrous toy was a young boy, an orphan in Playtime Co.’s Playcare facility. While he was human, he was Theodore Grambell, living at Home Sweet Home, but his relationship with the staff was anything but sweet as they weren’t fans of his imaginary friend. The reason is that his ‘friend’ encouraged Theodore to sabotage Playtime Co.

As for a quick theory on who his friend is, if you go through the intractable ARG experience for Chapter 3 (the Leith Pierre Computer Search), you see a drawing that shows Theodore sitting on a bed wearing purple while a long mechanical arm reaches out from under his bed – this gives us reason to believe the imaginary friend is Poppy Playtime’s Prototype.

Theodore’s background

One day, the Prototype, also known as Experiment 1006, tells Theodore to pick up a grabpack and a green grabpack hand to open the maintenance door in Playcare. To open this door, you need two people to work together, so when the Playcare staff stumble across a wounded Theodore near the door, they surmised it was his imaginary friend who encouraged him. You might be wondering why the child was injured; well, it turns out the boy electrocutes himself while trying to work out how to use the grabpack.

The staff gives Theodore urgent medical care, but the experience doesn’t deter the young boy from his shenanigans with Experiment 1006, which ultimately leads to the staff deciding to turn Theodore into one of their abhorrent experiments, resulting in the creature known as CatNap.

CatNap’s background

Playtime Co. designed CatNap with the sole purpose of preventing children from escaping Playcare and also abducting select kids for experimentation. As such, CatNap watched over Home Sweet Home (the place in Playcare where the children live), using red gas to put them to sleep, making it that much easier to kidnap them.

The gas is non-lethal but highly potent, and one victim of the gas is very familiar to all of you at this point – Marie Payne. That’s right, the kid who goes on to become Mommy Long Legs suffered at the hands of this gas through traumatic night terrors.

Another interesting fact about CatNap is that there were two previous experiments, 1186 and 1187, before staff settled on Experiment 1188 for Home Sweet Home. Of course, Theodore’s friendship with the Prototype remained, except in the months following CatNap’s creation, he became more of a pet to Experiment 1006, revering him as a god.

What is CatNap’s role in the story?

Until Deep Sleep releases, we can’t say exactly how CatNap plays into the story. However, given his clear friendship with and worship of the Prototype, it feels safe to say that at least one of our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 theories is true. We suspect CatNap is ridding Playcare of heretics and those who would harm Experiment 1006.

Just like with Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs, we suspect he’ll be watching you throughout the chapter, though the chances are he’s a bit more involved throughout. We know that he can release gas to put you to sleep, and given the fact we get a gas mask, it feels safe to assume that there are at least a couple of chase sequences that see CatNap hunting you down.

Besides the big bad himself, we know you need to deal with the Smiling Critters, who we believe he’s in charge of. These toys are similar to Catnap in that they have huge smiles plastered on their faces – two such toys include DogDay and CraftyCorn, the former of which looks just as terrifying as CatNap. However, DogDay’s line in the first gameplay trailer, “the Prototype is his god, and this is what he does to heretics,” does indicate that perhaps he’s not on the same page as CatNap.

All of this sounds like the odds are against you, but luckily, you might have a couple of friends yourself, as the latest trailer does show Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy and Poppy Playtime’s Poppy, meaning they’re present in Deep Sleep. While we still have our reservations about the doll, Kissy Missy did us a solid in Fly in a Web, so we reckon she has our backs against CatNap, too.

Poppy Playtime CatNap’s personality

Until we see the creature for ourselves, we can’t completely nail his personality. Still, we suspect CatNap to be a sadistic and vicious individual, yet oddly loyal at the same time. What we mean by that is if you’re on the same side as him, he’s not going to stab you in the back, but if you go against him and the Prototype, he might go ahead and shove your head on a pyke. No, we’re not joking, one of the trailers shows a Huggy Wuggy head on one.

However, when it comes to the children of Playcare, he was likely a kind and calm figure, having been a scared child once himself. Once the game is out, we’ll update this page with a more in-depth look at CatNap’s personality.

Poppy Playtime CatNap’s appearances

Absent from Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, CatNap makes his debut in Chapter 3, and it’s hard to determine whether or not he’s going to be in future chapters until we reach the conclusion of Deep Sleep.

