Funky Friday codes October 2023

If you're looking for Roblox Funky Friday codes, we've got all the foot tapping freebies you could ever need to make the weekend arrive in style.

October 17, 2023: We checked for new Funky Friday codes!

If you want to get your dancing shoes on in Lyte Interactive’s dancing game, you’re going to need some Funky Friday codes. Fortunately, we can help you out there with our comprehensive list, giving you all you need to grab a few goodies. So, what’s the hold-up? It’s dancing time!

New Funky Friday codes

Active codes:

  • SPOOKYMIC – spooky time microphone
  • TAMBRUSHISBACK – free speaker
  • funkymillion – free special microphone
  • 1yearscoop – one year scoop microphone
  • 1yearfunky – 1,000 points
  • 2v2!! – sakuroma microphone
  • CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU – cheese microphone
  • XMAS21 – candy cane animation
  • 1BILCHEESE – funky cheese animation
  • 9keyishere – 500 points
  • MILLIONLIKES – radio emote
  • 100kactive – 250 points
  • Halfbillion – 500 points
  • smashthatlikebutton – 300 points
  • 250M
  • 1MILFAVS – Boombox animation
  • 100M – 500 points
  • 19DOLLAR – RickRoll animation

Expired codes:
There are no expired Funky Friday codes

Screenshot of Funky Friday game art for Funky Friday codes guide

What are Funky Friday codes?

Funky Friday codes often give you extra points that you can spend on animations. We don’t know how often the game’s developer releases the codes, but we will update this page whenever we find any new ones.

How do I redeem Funky Friday codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming Funky Friday codes.

  • Open Funky Friday
  • Boogey over to the Twitter icon
  • Enter your code
  • Press redeem
  • Get jazzy

