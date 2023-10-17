Funky Friday codes October 2023

If you want to get your dancing shoes on in Lyte Interactive’s dancing game, you’re going to need some Funky Friday codes. Fortunately, we can help you out there with our comprehensive list, giving you all you need to grab a few goodies. So, what’s the hold-up? It’s dancing time!

New Funky Friday codes

Active codes:

SPOOKYMIC – spooky time microphone

– spooky time microphone TAMBRUSHISBACK – free speaker

– free speaker funkymillion – free special microphone

– free special microphone 1yearscoop – one year scoop microphone

– one year scoop microphone 1yearfunky – 1,000 points

– 1,000 points 2v2!! – sakuroma microphone

– sakuroma microphone CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU – cheese microphone

– cheese microphone XMAS21 – candy cane animation

– candy cane animation 1BILCHEESE – funky cheese animation

– funky cheese animation 9keyishere – 500 points

– 500 points MILLIONLIKES – radio emote

– radio emote 100kactive – 250 points

– 250 points Halfbillion – 500 points

– 500 points smashthatlikebutton – 300 points

– 300 points 250M

1MILFAVS – Boombox animation

– Boombox animation 100M – 500 points

– 500 points 19DOLLAR – RickRoll animation

Expired codes:

There are no expired Funky Friday codes

What are Funky Friday codes?

Funky Friday codes often give you extra points that you can spend on animations. We don’t know how often the game’s developer releases the codes, but we will update this page whenever we find any new ones.

How do I redeem Funky Friday codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming Funky Friday codes.

Open Funky Friday

Boogey over to the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Press redeem

Get jazzy

