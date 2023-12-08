The Genshin Impact 4.3 codes are here!

Scroll down to pick up all of the new Genshin Impact 4.3 codes! We watched the stream live and noted the codes down for you so you don’t have to go searching. You can pick up primogems, mystic enhancement ore, hero’s wit, and mora. It’s worth noting that the Genshin livestream codes are only available for a short time, so be sure to grab them as soon as possible!

To keep on top of all those freemogems outside of the stream, we’ve also got a list of all new Genshin Impact codes. If you want to work out who to spend them on, our Genshin Impact tier list and Genshin Impact banner guide can help.

Here are the Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream codes:

RS99D5LVTM6V – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

– 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore UBRQC4MCT4PZ – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

– 100 primogems and five hero’s wit 8BQ9CMMVS5PM – 100 primogems and 50k mora

How do I redeem my Genshin Impact 4.3 codes?

So, you have a handful of Genshin Impact livestream codes, but how do you redeem them? Let us help! Just check out the easy-to-follow steps below.

Reach at least Adventure Rank level ten

Visit the official gift redemption page

Log in with your Hoyoverse account details

Select your server

Choose your character nickname

Type or paste in your code

Hit redeem

There you have it, loads of primogems to save for Genshin Impact’s Navia. For more Hoyo in your life, browse our Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail tier list, and Zenless Zone Zero code guides.