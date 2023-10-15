Genshin Impact Discord – what is it and how do I join?

The official Genshin Impact Discord server is at the heart of the community, with hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to it as soon as it opened. As such, it’s no wonder it was crowned the largest and most popular Discord in the world. But is the Genshin Impact Discord server full? How do you join? Well, you’re in the right place. In our handy guide, we’ll help you wiggle your way into Hoyoverse’s welcoming (but highly populated) arms.

The official Genshin Impact Discord server – is it full?

Way back on October 30, 2020, only a month after the game’s initial release, the Genshin Impact Discord server hit over 734,000 subscribers, claiming the title of the biggest Discord server in the world. Naturally, it didn’t take too long for the server to reach max capacity, with 800,000 players subscribed. Unfortunately, this means that the first official Genshin Impact Discord server is full, so you can’t join anymore.

Does Genshin Impact have a second Discord server?

Yes! Luckily, Hoyoverse heard the cries of its fans, and opened a second Genshin Impact Discord server – the Genshin Impact Tavern, and there is still space to join. All you have to do is follow this link.

What is the Genshin Impact Discord server?

The Genshin Impact Discord server is dedicated to fans of the popular open-world RPG, allowing you to have fun while engaging with the community. Whether you want a place to brag about your latest in-game achievements, chat about the latest content and upcoming Genshin Impact leaks, or share your favorite Genshin Impact memes, it’s a space for lovers of Liyue and insatiable Inazumans to meet like-minded travelers. Of course, there are also plenty of fun events to take part in, and much more. So what are you waiting for?

