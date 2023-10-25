Is there Genshin Impact cloud gaming?

Teyvat continues to grow with a big patch every update, but thankfully, there’s a way to bypass the huge download – by playing the Genshin Impact cloud version. By ‘streaming’ the game it allows you to use the strength of your internet, and not a large portion of storage space, to play Genshin. Think of it like streaming movies and TV instead of downloading them. Here, we go through how you can do this and where to play the game.

What is Genshin Impact cloud gaming?

While Hoyoverse is working on its own cloud gaming platform for Genshin, it’s not currently available. A beta test in early 2023 allowed some players to test the ‘Genshin Impact cloud progress-transferable limited beta’ and get a taste of the new version. The service lets you play the game with good graphics and a high frame rate, but without downloading the full package. There currently isn’t a release date for the streaming service’s full availability, so watch this space.

You can play Genshin Impact on other cloud platforms, though. GeForce Now means you can play the game immediately and transfer your progress through the cloud to sync with other platforms you may play the game on. Of course, you do need a Hoyoverse account for this. The service works on most modern devices like PC, Mac, Android, and iOS.

What services have Genshin Impact cloud streaming?

Currently, only two services have Genshin Impact’s cloud version available. These are:

Boosteroid

GeForce Now

Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud, and PlayStation Now don’t have Genshin Impact available just yet. A couple of listings for Genshin Impact cloud APK files exist, though we can’t verify if these are an actual cloud streaming version or files of the full game.

