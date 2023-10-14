Genshin Impact memes – who Tao, what Tao, when Tao

With Genshin growing to such massive heights since its 2020 release, it’s naturally cultivated a dedicated fan base. And what does a big fan base mean on the internet? Why, memes of course. Heaps and heaps of delicious, terrible Genshin Impact memes. From Reddit to YouTube, there’s no shortage of ridiculous Genshin memes. So, I’ve gone down the Genshin Impact meme rabbithole for you and dug up some of my favorites. What an MVP. (I mean, it’s not like I already spend an unreasonable amount of time surfing the Genshin Impact meme Reddit and YouTube channels or anything…)

If you’re looking for more Genshin Impact content, especially that of the more serious kind, head over to our Genshin Impact tier list or Genshin Impact next banner guide. We’ve also got a list of all the latest Genshin Impact codes for some sweet freemos – then you can head over to Reddit and join the masses as we rant about another three-star bow pull.

Genshin Impact Twitter memes

Sometimes Twitter can produce a good meme or two!

Diary of a Wimpy Forest Watcher

Following the announcement of Genshin Impact Tighnari‘s new voice actor and his previous acting roles, there’s plenty of incredible memes like this one from @NekoHilarie02 floating around.

Genshin Impact Reddit memes

Ah, Reddit, home of the meme, and the one-stop-shop for all your Genshin-posting needs.

r/Genshin_Memepact

r/Genshin_Memepact is, without a doubt, one of the biggest Genshin Impact meme Reddit communities, with over 234,000 members and counting. Overflowing with some of the dumbest, goofiest, yet most relatable content created by Genshin players everywhere, it’s hard not to find yourself scrolling through this mess of memes for hours. Here are some of my favorite recent posts.

New Yae Miko leako

Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko is one foxxy lady, whether flashing one tail or nine.

The Ushi has awoken, it’s heard its master’s call

As a Genshin Impact Itto main, I probably spend more time yeeting Ushi at things than I do anything else these days. So, I’m forever waiting for Natlan’s volcanoes so I can farm those sweet stacks from my bovine BFF.

Abysmal Abyss Mages

These guys are the bane of my existence, and probably yours too. Especially when they stick a cryo and hydro one together – ugh. It’s a wonder I’ve not completely worn out my thumbs trying to shake off that freeze. I sometimes even hear their mocking laughter in my sleep.

I mean, she’s got a point…

As much as we love Genshin Impact’s Childe, whenever Osial raises his ominous, watery heads, it’s hard not to look at the 11th Fatui harbinger with a stern glare.

Don’t spend them all at once

Whether you’re F2P or not, being given a whopping two whole primogems after spending fifteen minutes working out a puzzle and killing a bunch of ruin guards for an exquisite chest is painful (this video from r/genshinmemes illustrates my point perfectly), especially when saving up for that rerun you’ve been waiting for.

Artful artifacts

Artifact farming is a nightmare, and we all know it. Even if you get the full set of five-star artifacts with the decent primary stats recommended for your main, there’s no guarantee that the substats won’t be totally useless. Don’t talk to me and my +Pyro Damage Husk of Opulent Dreams ever again.

Where do they put them all?

The same goes for Genshin Impact’s Qiqi and her Violetgrass. I can’t imagine eating over 45 flowers in one go does wonders for your digestive system.

Totally not cursed edits from r/AlbedosCreations

r/AlbedosCreations is an iconic Genshin Impact meme Reddit, full of ungodly and often uncanny monstrosities. Taking inspiration from Albedo’s experiments, it showcases 5-star character hybrids, unsettling puns illustrated with bad picture manipulation, and more. One of my personal favorites is Arataki Ditto, as seen above – a combination of Genshin Impact’s Itto and Pokémon’s Ditto, but there’s plenty more to trawl through at your own leisure.

Genshin Impact YouTube memes

There’s no shortage of Genshin Impact memes over on YouTube, with heaps of .exe videos, dances, glitch compilations, and more. Here are a few of my personal favorites – just be warned, they contain adult language and a lot of dumb jokes.

911 what’s your emergency? I am drowning next to the shore

I can’t deny the fact that I spent an entire night watching Youtuber Sophist’s videos when I first found them, and his Sophisticated Genshin series now lives in my head rent-free. Keep in mind, though this one’s safe, there are some heavy spoilers in the Inazuma and Raiden Shogun videos (you also might want to turn your speakers down a little).

Who Tao?

Dexbeef has only made a few videos, but they are so masterfully done, and full of one-liners that we quote among ourselves daily. With his videos so few and far between, we can only hope that the king of goofy Genshin animated memes returns when the world needs him most.

They are really trying to wish on my banner?

This one’s for the Jojo fans (me included) and those of you who have missed a five-star you really wanted (also me, and YouTuber S0m30n3 apparently). We’ve all been there, wishing on a banner and feeling like the archons are against us. May all those who drown in F2P tears have a more restful sleep than Osial.

The one and oni

Memes are so dumb. But I guess that’s why we love them. On an entirely unrelated note, here’s a video of Genshin Impact’s Itto being himself for four minutes, courtesy of Rawfler.

Luck +69420%

The ‘Specialist’ or ‘Lucky Dance’ (with music taken from Persona) has pretty much become a Genshin Impact meme ritual by now, with versions coming out for all of the five-star characters (and even some four-stars), but it still tickles me every time one crops up. So, to finish off our extremely helpful guide, take a Genshin Impact’s Zhongli lucky dance by Yamirin, to bring you good fortune in his inevitable upcoming rerun.

And that’s it for our Genshin Impact memes. If you’re looking for more RPG fun, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile RPGs to find something new to play