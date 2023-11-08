Genshin Impact Itto build, team comps, and more

Genshin Impact’s Itto is ‘the man’. Also known as Arataki ‘the one and oni’ Itto, he’s a larger-than-life five-star geo claymore wielder, with a huge personality and a competitive spirit that never fails to get him in trouble. So let’s take a look at how to make the most of him, including his best weapons, artifacts, team comps, and more.

Here's everything in our best Genshin Impact Itto build:

What’s the best Genshin Impact Itto build?

Best weapon Redhorn Stonethrasher Weapon substitutes Whiteblind

Serpent Spine

Skyward Pride Best artifact set Husk of Opulent Dreams Artifact substitutes Retracing Bolide

Archaic Petra Main stats Sands – DEF%

– DEF% Goblet – geo damage bonus

– geo damage bonus Circlet – crit rate/crit damage Sub stats Energy recharge

Crit rate/damage

Defense

Arataki Itto is best suited as a main DPS, and is brilliant against both bosses and mobs. He has a high base crit rate, the potential to taunt enemies, and his elemental burst increases his overall DPS to some tasty heights.

Itto’s best weapon in Redhorn Stonethrasher, and his top artifact set is Husk of Opulent Dreams. Itto scales off defense, but he also requires a healthy amount of energy recharge and crit. His main drawback is the high cost for his elemental burst, but with some well-chosen artifacts, even that melts away in no time.

When leveling up his talents, you should prioritize his normal attack, then his elemental burst, then his elemental skill. His skill is strong and dishes out some great damage so you shouldn’t neglect it completely, but it isn’t as important as the other two.

Pairing him with Genshin Impact’s Gorou and Genshin Impact’s Albedo buffs his overall damage, making him a true force to be reckoned with. Adding Genshin Impact’s Zhongli into the mix is also great, as his strong shield can protect Itto from interruptions during his burst.

How to use Itto

To make the most of Itto’s abilities, your top priority is to collect stacks superlative superstrength. You get these through hitting opponents with normal attacks or by using his elemental skill.

You can gather a maximum of five stacks, and stacks are signified by a translucent golden oni mask that hovers around him. The bigger the mask, the higher the stacks.

Unleashing a charged attack when you’ve got multiple stacks of superlative superstrength deals heaps of damage – be sure to utilise it. It may take a little while to get used to, but it’ll become second nature in time, and makes Itto a truly formidable DPS.

Itto deals exceptionally high damage during his burst. Therefore, you should try to activate his burst then unleash his skill for maximum damage. On top of that, Itto’s burst snapshots. Therefore, we recommend setting up any buffs, such as Gorou or Bennett’s burst, before switching to Itto. You should then wait for one tick of healing from the buffing/healing field before activating Itto’s burst. This ensures that his damage will be buffed to its highest potential throughout his burst duration.

What are the best weapons for Itto?

Itto’s signature weapon is the Redhorn Stonethresher, a five-star claymore that increases defense, and normal and charged attack damage based on defense. With his tankiness and the already high impact of his charged attack when imbued with superlative superstrength, this beauty will make Itto a damage-dealing machine.

However, you can only get Redhorn Stonethresher on a limited gacha banner (with a couple of prayers to the RNG archons), so Whiteblind or Serpent Spine are both suitable replacements, which you can forge or earn through the battle pass respectively. In fact, at higher refinement ranks, Serpent Spine can go toe to toe with many of the five-star alternates!

Weapon Effect (level one) How to obtain Redhorn Stonethresher Increases crit damage by 19.2%. Increases defence by 28%. Normal and charged attack damage is increased by 40% of defence Gacha banner Whiteblind Increases defence by 11.3%. On hit, normal or charged attacks increase attack and defence by 6% for six seconds, for a maximum of four stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.5 seconds Forged at the blacksmith Serpent Spine Increases crit rate by 6%. Every four seconds that Itto is on the field, he will deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage, for a maximum of five stacks. These stacks won’t be reset if he leaves the field, but will be reduced by one stack when he takes damage Battle pass reward Skyward Pride Increases energy recharge by 8%, and all damage by 8%. When one of Itto’s elemental burst, normal, or charged attacks hit an enemy, it creates a vacuum blade that does 80% of attack as damage to enemies along its path. Lasts for 20 seconds or eight vacuum blades Gacha

What are the best artifacts for Itto?

As with any character in Genshin Impact, you can equip Itto with a maximum of five artifacts. Husk of Opulent Dreams is the top pick, as it is tailor-made for defence-scaling geo characters, buffing both Itto’s defence and geo damage.

Alternatively, Retracing Bolide is an interesting choice. The two-piece bonus buffs his crystalise shields, and at four pieces it boosts his all0important normal and charged attack damage, which is a key component in his kit. Archaic Petra also suits Itto’s kit, as it buffs his geo damage which helps boost his Ushi and burst, and offers a team-wide buff based on his crystalise reactions.

However, both of these sets are a bit more situational, and may be better used on his allies – so we generally recommend sticking to Husk of Opulent Dreams for our fave oni boy.

Artifact Effect How to obtain Husk of Opulent Dreams Two equipped: increases defence by 30%

Four equipped: Itto obtains the curiosity effect. When in the field, he will gain one stack of curiosity after hitting an enemy with a geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, he gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, with each stack providing a bonus 6% defence and 6% geo damage. For every 6 seconds that pass without gaining a new curiosity stack, one stack is lost From the Slumbering Court Domain on Seirai Island Retracing Bolide Two equipped: s hield strength is increased by 35%

Four equipped: Itto gains an additional 40% normal and charged attack damage when he is protected by a shield From the Domain of Guyun in the Sea of Clouds in Guyun Stone Forest Archaic Petra Two equipped: +15% geo damage bonus

Four equipped: when Itto gains an elemental shard through a crystalize reaction, all party members gain a 35% damage bonus for the element of the shard for ten seconds. Only one form of elemental damage bonus can be gained in this manner at a time From the Domain of Guyun in the Sea of Clouds in Guyun Stone Forest

Alternative Artifacts

If you’re still struggling to get the sets listed above, you can use Defender’s Will as a stand-in.

Artifact Effect How to get Defender’s Will Two equipped: Increases defence by 30%

Four equipped: Increases elemental resistance by 30% for each element present in your party From Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula in Bishui Plain, Wuwang Hill

Artifact stat recommendations

When picking which artifacts to give Itto, we recommend prioritising the following stats and sub-stats.

Main stats

Sands – DEF%

– DEF% Goblet – geo damage bonus

– geo damage bonus Circlet – crit rate/crit damage (aim for a 1:2 ratio overall)

Sub-stats

Energy recharge until requirements are met (around 130-140%)

Crit rate/crit damage

DEF%

What are the best Itto team comps?

Itto synergises well with other geo characters, and benefits greatly from geo resonance. We recommend putting him in a team with two other geo characters, then one flex. Generally, you should fill the flex slot with another geo, a healer, a buffer or enabler, or an anemo grouper. Here are some characters he synergises well with:

Pretty much every Itto team deserves a good Gorou, as his buffs from his skill and burst do wonders for Itto’s overall DPS. When using Gorou and Itto’s bursts together, be sure to allow Itto at least one tick in Gorou’s Juuga field before procking Royal Descent, as it snapshots and you want it to hit the frame with the highest damage. This is easier to see if you have Gorou at C4, as you can hit Itto’s ult as soon as he receives one tick of healing.

Here’s an example of a strong Itto team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Itto Gorou Albedo Flex slot

If you have a C4 or higher Gorou on your team, you don’t need another healer on the team, so you can fill the flex slot with Fischl for some extra off-field damage and crystalize reactions. Alternatively, you can fill the slot with Diona, who offers shields, heals, and buffs, or Bennett for his massive attack buff. Albedo or geo Traveler make for great geo batteries, allowing Itto to recharge his burst much quicker.

What are Itto’s abilities?



Here are all of Itto’s skills and passive talents.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Fight Club Legend Normal: Itto performs up to four consecutive strikes. When the second and fourth strikes hit opponents, Itto with gain one or two stacks of superlative superstrength, for a maximum of five stacks. Triggering this effect refreshes the current duration of any existing stacks. Additionally, Itto’s normal attack combo does not immediately reset after springing or using his elemental skill

Charged: Itto unleashes a series of Arataki Kesagiri slashes without consuming stamina – instead, each slash consumes one stack of superlative superstrength. Upon consuming the final stack, Itto delivers a powerful final slash. If no stacks are available, Itto performs a single Saichimonji Slash

Plunge: plunge from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage on impact

Elemental skill: Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! Itto hurls Ushi, the young akaushi bull and auxiliary member of the Arataki Gang, dealing geo damage to opponents on hit. When Ushi hits opponents, Itto gains one stack of superlative superstrength. Holding the attack allows you to adjust the throwing angle.

Ushi remains on the field to provide support in the following ways: Taunts surrounding enemies

When Ushi takes damage, Itto gains one stack of superlative superstrength every two seconds

Inherits HP based on a percentage of Itto’s max HP

Grants Itto an additional stack of superlative superstrength when it leaves Elemental burst: Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! Itto lets out his inner Raging Oni King, wielding his Oni King’s Kanabou in battle. Converts Itto’s normal, charged, and plunging attacks to geo damage (cannot be overridden)

Increases Itto’s normal attack speed

Increases Itto’s attack based on his defence

The first and third combos of his normal attack will grant Itto superlative superstrength stacks when it hits opponents

Itto’s elemental and physical resistance is cleared by 20% The Raging Oni King state is cleared if Itto leaves the field

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Arataki Ichiban When Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri, he obtains the following effects: Each slash increases the attack speed of the next slash by 10% (max 30%)

Increases his resistance to interruption

These effects clear when he stops performing consecutive slashes Bloodline of the Crimson Oni Arataki Kesagiri damage is increased by 35% of itto’s defence Woodchuck Chucked When a party member hits a tree for wood, they have a 25% chance to get an additional log

What are Itto’s constellations?

Here are all the bonuses you can get from levelling up Itto’s constellations. Of course, that would mean pulling him more than once – so good luck!

Constellation Effect C1: Stay a While and Listen Up After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, Itto gains two stacks of superlative superstrength. After one second, he gains one stack of superlative superstrength every 0.5 seconds for 1.5 seconds C2: Gather ‘Round, It’s a Brawl! After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, each geo wielding party member will decrease that skill’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds and restore six energy to Itto. Cooldown can be decreased by up to 4.5 seconds and a maximum of 18 energy can be restored in this manner C3: Horns Lowered, Coming Through Increases the level of Masatsu Zetsushi: Akaushi Burst! by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C4: Jailhouse Bread and Butter When the Ragin Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! ends, all nearby party members gain 20% defence and 20% attack for ten seconds C5: 10 Years of Hanamizaka Fame Increases the level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. C5: Arataki Itto, Present! Itto’s charged attacks deal an additional 70% crit damage. When he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has a 50% chance to not consume stacks of superlative superstrength

What are Itto’s ascension materials?

If you want to ascend Genshin Impact’s Itto, you need to gather these materials. You can find onikabuto on rocks and trees around islands in Inazuma, and you can earn the riftborn regalia by defeating the fearsome Golden Wolflord boss on Tsurumi Island in Inazuma.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One prithiva topaz sliver, three slime condensate, three onikabuto 40 40k Three prithiva topaz fragment, 15 slime condensate, ten onikabuto, two riftborn regalia 50 60k Six prithiva topaz fragment, 12 slime secretions, 20 onikabuto, four riftborn regalia 60 80k Three prithiva topaz chunk, 18 slime secretions, 30 onikabuto, eight riftborn regalia 70 100k Six prithiva topaz chunk, 12 slime concentrate, 45 onikabuto, 12 riftborn regalia 80 120k Six prithiva topaz gemstone, 24 slime concentrate, 60 onikabuto, 20 riftborn regalia

What are Itto’s talent materials?

You can upgrade Itto’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst to a maximum of level ten. Here are all the materials you need to upgrade each of Itto’s talents to max level.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six slime condensate, three teachings of elegance Three 17.5k Three slime secretions, two guide to elegance Four 25k Four slime secretions, four guide to elegance Five 30k Six slime secretions, six guide to elegance Six 37.5k Nine slime secretions, nine guide to elegance Seven 120k Four slime concentrate, four philosophies of elegance, one Ashen Heart Eight 260k Six slime concentrate, six philosophies of elegance, one Ashen Heart Nine 450k Nine slime concentrate, 12 philosophies of elegance, two Ashen Heart Ten 700k 12 slime concentrate, 16 philosophies of elegance, two Ashen Heart, one crown of insight

Talent priority

When leveling up Itto’s talents, we recommend prioritizing the following:

Normal attack > elemental burst > elemental skill

And that’s everything we have on Genshin Impact’s Itto. If you need a break from Mihoyo’s title, be sure to check out our picks for the best mobile RPGs to see what other adventures are out there.