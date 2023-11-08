Genshin Impact Qiqi build, weapon, and artifacts

Genshin Impact’s Qiqi is a five-star cryo sword wielder, who also happens to be a zombie resurrected by the Liyue adepti. Now in the care of Genshin Impact’s Baizhu at the Bubu Pharmacy, she’s a soft-spoken, forgetful child, but can certainly hold her own on the field. Let’s dive into the best build for Qiqi featuring artifacts, weapons, skills, and talent upgrades.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Qiqi.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Qiqi build?

Best weapon Sacrificial Sword Weapon substitutes Skyward Blade, Favonius Sword Best artifact set Ocean-Hued Clam Main stats Sands – Attack

Goblet – Attack

Circlet – Healing bonus Sub stats Attack, energy recharge

Qiqi’s best build involves having the highest attack stat you can manage – that’s what her healing scales off. You can do this through artifacts and her weapon. However, we recommend a set of Ocean-Hued Clam artifacts to boost her healing.

Qiqi doesn’t regenerate energy on her own unless you have her first constellation (let’s be honest, who doesn’t), and has long skill and burst cooldowns, especially when compared to other healers, so bear that in mind.

How do I use Genshin Impact’s Qiqi?

The best way to use Qiqi is by activating her elemental skill as much as you can, to continuously heal your active character. Whenever her elemental burst is ready, use that to apply cryo to opponents, and heal the full team by attacking the opponent with Qiqi.

What are the best Qiqi weapons?

As a standard-banner character, Qiqi doesn’t have a signature weapon, but thankfully her best in slot is the Sacrificial Sword – a four-star weapon easily refined and built. This sword doesn’t have the highest attack stat, but it does give a huge boost to her energy recharge.

At refinement rank five, Sacrificial Sword’s passive reliably resets Qiqi’s elemental skill cooldown, which combats two of her main flaws – a long skill cooldown, and a lack of elemental particles. When paired with Ocean-Hued Clam artifacts, Sacrificial Sword tackles most of Qiqi’s shortcomings and makes her a far more viable healer.

You can equip Qiqi with a Skyward Blade for its high energy recharge. Or, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, a Favonius Sword works well and reduces the strain on her teammates when it comes to regenerating elemental particles.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Sacrificial Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: After an elemental skill damages an opponent, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. This can only occur once every 30 seconds All banners Skyward Blade (five-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Increases crit rate by 4%. Upon using an elemental burst, gain Skypiercing Might, which increases movement and attack speed by 10% and increases the damage of normal and charged attacks by 20% for 12 seconds Standard banner Favonius Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for the wielder. Can only occur once every 12 seconds All banners

What are the best Qiqi artifacts?

A four-piece set of Ocean Hued Clam is an amazing choice for Qiqi, offering a significant boost to her damage, even when she’s off-field. This set synergizes particularly well with Sacrificial Sword to maximize its uptime.

Of course, Maiden Beloved also provides a healing bonus, too. If you’re struggling to raise Qiqi’s attack number, then a two-piece of Gladiators Finale – or any of the other attack-boosting artifact sets – won’t go amiss. Stacking two attack-boosting two-piece sets will work wonders if you’ve got a low attack stat.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Ocean Hued-Clam Two equipped: Healing bonus

Four equipped: When Qiqi heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam appears for three seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). The Sea-Dyed Foam explodes, dealing damage to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. This effect can still trigger when Qiqi is not on the field Slumbering Court domain Maiden Beloved Two equipped: Healing effectiveness increase

Four equipped: Elemental skills and bursts increase healing for all party members by 20% for ten seconds Valley of Remembrance domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Attack increase

Four equipped: Not recommended Boss drops, artifact strongbox Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: Attack increase

Four equipped: Not recommended Momiji-Dyed Court domain Echoes of an Offering Two equipped: Attack increase

Four equipped: Not recommended The Lost Valley domain Vermillion Hereafter Two equipped: Attack increase

Four equipped: Not recommended The Lost Valley domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Attack %

Goblet: Attack %

Circlet: Attack % or healing bonus

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Attack %

Flat attack

Crit rate/crit damage

What are the best Genshin Impact Qiqi team comps?

Qiqi doesn’t really have any specific comps, given that she is a healer. And a good one at that! Don’t forget her cryo application, either, as it can help in a freeze or taser comp.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Qiqi Razor Sucrose Zhongli Qiqi Eula Raiden Beidou Qiqi Klee Sucrose Xingqiu

What are Qiqi’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Ancient Sword Art Normal: Performs five strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two slashes

Plunging: Deals AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Qiqi deals AoE cryo damage and summons a Herald of Frost. Herald of Frost effects: When a normal or charged attack hits, Qiqi regenerates HP for all party members, this scales based on her attack

Regenerates HP for the character in use regularly

Follows the active character dealing cryo along the way Elemental burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune Marks nearby enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals cryo damage. When enemies marked with that talisman take damage, the character that dealt the damage regenerates HP

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Life-Prolonging Methods (unlocked at ascension one) If a character under the effects of Herald of Frost triggers an elemental reaction, their incoming healing bonus increases by 20% for eight seconds. A Glimpse into Arcanum (unlocked at ascension four) Qiqi’s normal and charged attacks have a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman for six seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds. Former Life Memories (unlocked automatically) Displays the location of nearby Liyue-exclusive resources on the mini-map.

What are Qiqi’s constellations?

It can take a lot of luck to max out Qiqi’s constellations, but here’s every bonus you receive for achieving the great feat.

Constellation Effect C1: Ascetics of Frost When Herald of Frost hits an enemy marked by a talisman, Qiqi regenerates two energy. C2: Frozen to the Bone Damage dealt by normal and charged attacks against enemies affected by cryo increases by 15%. C3: Ascendant Praise Increases the level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by three. C4: Divine Suppression Enemies marked by the talisman have their attack decreased by 20%. C5: Crimson Lotus Bloom Increases the level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by three. C6: Rite of Resurrection Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune revives fallen characters and heals 50% of their HP. This can only occur once every 15 minutes.

What are Qiqi’s ascension materials?

Keep hold of all your Violetgrass and Hoarfrost Cores from the Cryo Regisvine if you want to ascend Qiqi as soon as possible. You also need to beat up plenty of samachurls for their scroll drops.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three violetgrass, three divining scrolls 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, two hoarfrost cores, ten violetgrass, 15 divining scrolls 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, four hoarfrost cores, 20 violetgrass, 12 Sealed scrolls 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, eight hoarfrost cores, 30 violetgrass, 18 Sealed scrolls 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 hoarfrost cores, 45 violetgrass, 12 forbidden curse scrolls 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 hoarfrost cores, 60 violetgrass, 24 forbidden curse scrolls

What are Qiqi’s talent materials?

Qiqi’s talent upgrades require even more Samachurl scrolls, along with Prosperity talent books (farmed in the Taishan Mansion domain), and Tail of Boreas drops from the weekly Andrius fight in Mondstadt.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six divining scrolls, three teachings of prosperity Three 17,500 Three sealed scrolls, two guides to prosperity Four 25,000 Four sealed scrolls, four guides to prosperity Five 30,000 Six sealed scrolls, six guides to prosperity Six 37,500 Nine sealed scrolls, nine guides to prosperity Seven 120,000 Four forbidden curse scrolls, four philosophies of prosperity, one tail of Boreas Eight 260,000 Six forbidden curse scrolls, six philosophies of prosperity, one tail of Boreas Nine 450,000 Nine forbidden curse scrolls, 12 philosophies of prosperity, two tail of Boreas Ten 700,000 12 forbidden curse scrolls, 16 philosophies of prosperity, two tail of Boreas, one crown of insight

Talent priorities:

Elemental skill > elemental burst > normal attack

