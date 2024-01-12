Honkai Star Rail’s Sam – not to be confused with Sampo – appears to be a key member of the Stellaron Hunters, dressed entirely in metal armor. The character remains a mystery for now outside of some name drops, and an appearance in a trailer. Here’s everything we know about Sam.

The Stellaron Hunters seem pretty cool so far – just take a look at Honkai Star Rail's Kafka, Honkai Star Rail's Blade, and Honkai Star Rail's Silver Wolf.

Honkai Star Rail Sam release date speculation

For now, we don’t have any information about when Sam may release – or even if they’re a playable character.

We got an official look at Sam during the Penacony teaser in Honkai Star Rail’s special program, but it didn’t give us too much information to go on. Most other characters shown at the same time got posted to the Star Rail X account, however, Sam (and Duke Inferno) were not. Whether this means they’re just further off or won’t actually be playable, we don’t know yet.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Sam?

Sam is a Stellaron Hunter, and appears as a tall figure wearing a metal suit of full-body armor – and we mean full, you can’t even see their face. Sam speaks with a deep voice, but there’s no confirmation as to whether they’re male or female, leading some fans to believe it may not be quite who you think under the armor.

Sam worked alongside Kafka to find and recruit Blade and Silver Wolf, at the request of Elio, the leader of the Stellaron Hunters. We see Sam in the Myriad Celestia trailer showing the Jepella Rebellion, where they speak to Kafka. Other than that, we don’t really know much about this mysterious mechanical-looking person.

