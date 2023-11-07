As one of the first characters you meet in the game, Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf certainly knows how to make an impression. The universe is just another game to this 1337, tsundere hacker, and she can’t wait to zap through the enemies, grab that EXP, and hop on up to see what the next level has to offer. No defense system is too complicated for Silver Wolf to crack, and if you’re hoping to hack her into your team, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we intend to shed some light on who exactly Silver Wolf is, along with her best build, attacks, relics, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hacker genius that is Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf build?

Silver Wolf is a high-impact damage dealer who specializes in taking down single targets. She lacks any real AoE potential, but with her amazing debuff ‘bugs’, she’s an asset to any team due to her ability to apply DoT and impose weaknesses on her targets.

She works well with other characters capable of applying debuffs to enemies due to her ultimate, but she can fit into any team in need of some increased resistance to shred. We recommend building her with plenty of attack and quantum damage boost.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf?

Version 1.1 introduced Silver Wolf’s signature five-star light cone, Incessant Rain, which is catered specifically to her DoT/debuff-heavy kit. Sadly it relies on gacha luck, but if you’re able to get it, it’s the best option by far.

We Will Meet Again is a four-star light cone that’s also tailor-made for Silver Wolf. As a four-star it’s a little easier to roll into, so it might be a better starting option while you save up your Stellar Jade. If you don’t have this light cone, just be sure to equip Silver Wolf with one that aligns with her path, the Nihility, in order to activate its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Incessant Rain (five-star) Increases Silver Wolf’s effect hit rate by 24%. When she deals damage to an enemy that currently has three or more debuffs, her crit rate increases by 12%. After Silver Wolf uses her basic attack, skill, or ultimate, there is a 100% base chance to implant Aether Code on a random hit target that does not yet have it. Targets with Aether Code receive 12% increased damage for one turn Light cone event warp We Will Meet Again (four-star) After Silver Wolf uses her basic attack or skill, she deals 40% of her attack as additional damage to a random enemy that is attacked by abilities Gacha Good Night and Sleep Well (four-star) For every debuff the target enemy has, Silver Wolf deals 12% increased damage, stacking up to three times. This effect also applies to DoT Gacha Loop (three-star) Silver Wolf deals 24% more damage to slowed enemies Gacha, treasure chests, quest rewards

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf?

The best relic set to use for Silver Wolf is undoubtedly Genius of Brilliant Stars, due to its increase to both her quantum damage and attack. For sub-stats, we recommend building attack, quantum damage, and then adding in some speed or energy restoration where possible.

As for her Planar Ornaments, we recommend either Space Sealing Station to further boost her attack, or Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise to boost the hit rate of her debuffs.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Genius of Brilliant Stars Two pieces equipped: increases quantum damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: when Silver Wolf attacks an enemy, the damage dealt ignores 10% of their defense. If the enemy has quantum weakness, ignores an additional 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-V’s Everwinter Hill Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two pieces equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four pieces equipped: increases Silver Wolf’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic set Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two pieces equipped: increases Silver Wolf’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, Silver Wolf’s attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Two pieces equipped: increases Silver Wolf’s effect hit rate by 10%. Meanwhile, her attack increases by an amount equal to 25% of the current hit rate, up to a maximum of 25% bonus Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Quantum damage boost

Attack

Sub-stats:

Attack

Quantum damage boost

Speed

Energy restoration

What are Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf’s abilities?

Silver Wolf’s abilities are perfect for targetting down strong, single enemies and inflicting them with various debuffs that your team can take advantage of. Get debuffs on the enemy using her attack and skill alongside other debuff characters, then pop her ultimate for massive quantum damage.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: System Warning (single attack) Deals 50% of Silver Wolf’s attack as quantum damage to a target enemy Skill: Allow Changes? (impair) There is a 75% base chance to add a weakness of an on-field ally’s type to the target enemy and reduce the enemy’s damage resistance to that element by 20% for two turns. If the enemy already has that weakness, the effect of the reduction will not happen. Silver Wolf can only implant one weakness per enemy. When Silver Wolf implants another weakness on the target, this replaces the previous weakness. In addition, there is a 100% base chance to additionally reduce the all-type resistance of the enemy by 7.5% for two turns. Deals 98% of Silver Wolf’s attack as quantum damage to a target enemy Ultimate: User Banner (impair) There’s an 85% base chance to decrease the target enemy’s defense by 36% for three turns. And at the same time, deals 228% of Silver Wolf’s attack as quantum damage to the target enemy

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Awaiting System Response… Silver Wolf can create three types of bugs: Reduce attack by 5%, reduce defense by 4%, and reduce speed 3%. Every time Silver Wolf attacks, she has a 60% base chance to implant a random bug that lasts for three turns in the enemy target

Technique:

Technique Effect Force Quit Program Immediately attacks the enemy, dealing 80% of Silver Wolf’s attack as quantum damage to all targets. After entering battle, reduces toughness from all enemies, ignoring their weakness. Enemies with their weakness broken in this way trigger the quantum weakness break effect

Traces:

Trace Effect Generate Extends bug’s duration for one turn. Whenever you break an enemy’s weakness, Silver Wolf has a 65% base chance of inflicting a random bug on the target Inject The duration of the weakness implanted by Silver Wolf’s Skill increases by one turn Side Note If the enemy has three or more debuffs when the skill is used, the enemy’s all-type damage resistance decreases by an extra 3%

What are Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf’s eidolons?

Honkai Star Rail’s eidolons are similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations, where you unlock them by pulling multiple copies of the same character. Here are all of Silver Wolf’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one – Social Engineering After using her ultimate to attack enemies, Silver Wolf regenerates seven energy for every debuff currently on the target enemy. This effect can trigger up to five times in each use of her ultimate Level two – Zombie Network When an enemy enters battle, reduces their effect resistance by 20% Level three – Payload Increases Silver Wolf’s skill by two, up to a maximum of 15, and the level of her talent by two, up to a maximum of 15 Level four – Bounce Attack After using her ultimate to attack enemies, Silver Wolf deals additional quantum damage equal to 20% of her attack for every debuff on the enemy target. This effect can trigger a maximum of five times in each use of her ultimate Level five – Brute Force Attack Increases Silver Wolf’s ultimate level by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of ten Level six – Overlay Network For every debuff the target enemy has, Silver Wolf’s damage dealt increases by 20%, up to a limit of 100%

What are Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf’s ascension materials?

You’ll need to scout some specialist materials to ascend Silver Wolf to her highest level. You can find ancient parts, spindles, and engines from automatons and you get void cast irons from the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in the Base Zone of Herta’s Space Station.

Required level Credits Materials 20 4k Five ancient part 30 8k Ten ancient part 40 16k Three void cast iron and six ancient spindle 50 40k Seven void cast iron and nine ancient spindle 60 80k 20 void cast iron and six ancient engine 70 160k 35 void cast iron and nine ancient engine

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf?

Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, who also happens to be a super genius hacker. She’s mastered the skill known as ‘aether editing’, which can be used to tamper with the data of reality, and, as such, she views the universe as a huge simulation game, and is always eager to clear the next stage. Pro gamer strats.

Silver Wolf is a five-star character who has power over quantum damage and treads the path of the Nihility. Her English voice actor is Melissa Fahn, and her Japanese voice actor is Asumi Kana.

