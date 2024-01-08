Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Firefly?

Our upcoming trip to Penacony promises to introduce us to plenty of new faces, one of which is Honkai Star Rail’s Firefly. Hoyoverse teased us with her adorable face and a whole host of other characters at the end of the 1.6 special program. Let’s go over what we know about her so far.

Here’s everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail’s Firefly.

Honkai Star Rail Firefly release date speculation

We don’t know whether Firefly will be playable or not in Honkai Star Rail. However, we can safely assume that she’ll make an appearance during the main story on Penacony thanks to her appearance at the end of the version 1.6 special program.

Who is Firefly?

Firefly is a member of the Iris Family. While we don’t know much about her specific role, she appears in the 1.6 special program as Sunday discusses introducing “performers and service personnel from the Iris Family to Penacony’s principal scenic areas and leisure facilities.” We can’t wait to learn more about Firefly and her role in Penacony’s family structure.

That's everything we know about Honkai Star Raik's Firefly so far.